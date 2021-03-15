The Ohio Department of Transportation held a virtual public meeting last week to discuss the proposed closure of the U.S. 33/Johnson Road intersection in The Plains. The meeting, held Wednesday, March 10, was a continuation of a hot-button discussion from 2020 of the highly-trafficked and often dangerous intersection.
According to ODOT’s plans, the median at the intersection would be closed and the existing left-turn lanes would be removed. The River Rd. connection would remain as a right in-right out. Instead of the current intersection at Johnson Road, commuters would use the SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains. A turnaround on Johnson Road would be constructed.
If approved, the proposed closure would be completed during the construction season of 2021.
For years community members have shared their concerns over the intersection and the apparent dangers that it presents. Between 2009 and 2018 there were 26 crashes at the site.
In 2019, there were three crashes at the site and one in 2020. The 2020 crash was before COVID-19 restrictions were in place. During the presentation it was noted traffic levels were about half of the 2019 levels during the most restricted part of the year.
The public hearing portion of the presentation featured community members who commented online or called into the meeting. Issues of economic effect and safety were echoed by multiple commentators.
“Closing this intersection completely will have an adverse effect on business development,” Brian Dearing, Athens Township Board of Trustees Zoning Commission member said. “You are spending my state tax dollars to hurt my community. Think about the future local property tax dollars that will be lost as property development and business are stifled.”
APG Media of Ohio-Michigan President and Publisher of The Athens Messenger Mark Cohen brought up safety concerns during the meeting, specifically based around the semi-trucks that frequently come and go from The Messenger building located on Johnson Road near the U.S. 33 intersection. According to Cohen, with the proposed closing, roughly 20 trucks per week will have to drive on Johnson Road. He believes this could lead to safety issues due to the road’s winding nature.
“These are tight turns, right after the school (Athens High School),” Cohen commented during the meeting, asking if the state had taken that into consideration.
“As far I know there are no geometric impediments to trucks along Johnson road. So I don’t believe, as far as trucks vs. cars, that that wouldn’t be an issue,” ODOT District 10 Coordinator for the department’s highway safety program Eric Davis said.
Cohen also told the Messenger of his concerns involving the young student drivers from Athens High School having to deal with the higher frequency of trucks.
The concern over young drivers has been discussed as both a pro and con of closing the intersection. One of the more recent crashes at the intersection occurred in October 2019 and involved a 16-year-old Athens resident, who attempted to turn left from the highway onto Johnson Road.
The resident’s vehicle crashed into a 2010 Toyota Rav4 that was headed southbound on Route 33.
The report indicated the teenage driver “failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by the (other) vehicle.” The younger driver’s vehicle also struck a guardrail after being hit.
Safety was also a concern of Dearing, who brought up first responder response times to The Plains, as the Johnson Road intersection is often used by police officers arriving from Athens.
“Why would ODOT seek to increase response times to The Plains, which is not a low crime area? Why increase fire response from the The Plains Fire Department to the new development planned off River Road?” Dearing asked.
One thought from the community has been expressed multiple times: why not add a traffic signal? According to the research done by ODOT, this is not a viable option as crash patterns would likely change.
“At low speed intersections, a signal may increase the total number of crashes, but the severity of the crashes goes down. With a high speed route such as U.S. 33, a rear-end crash can be just as severe as an angle or left-turn crash,” Davis said.
If approved, the project will not be the first time that the intersection has changed to improve safety. Before the 1997, the intersection allowed for turns in all directions. Due to the high number of crashes that occurred at the intersection, signs were installed in 1997 to prohibit certain directional turns. These signs proved ineffective as crashes still occurred. In 2013 directional bollards were installed to physically enforce the left-turn and crossing prohibitions at the intersection.
ODOT found that in 2019, four crashes occurred while drivers were making legal movements. This led ODOT to pursue the proposed project.
Following the meeting, ODOT is holding a 30 day public comment period. The public comment period will end on April 10. Comments may be left on the transportation website, or can be submitted via mail, email or phone at:
Ashley Rittenhouse
ODOT District 10
338 Muskingum Drive, Marietta, Ohio 45750
Phone: (740) 568-3904
