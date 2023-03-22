Kanawha River Railroad

This map shows the routes used by the Kanawha River Railroad in West Virginia and Ohio. Norfolk Southern leases the track to Kanawha River Railroad.

 Kanawha River Railroad website

Athens City Council and Athens County Emergency Management Agency are two government agencies that are taking action to help protect residents against train derailments and toxic chemical spills.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.