Athens City Council and Athens County Emergency Management Agency are two government agencies that are taking action to help protect residents against train derailments and toxic chemical spills.
Council unanimously passed a resolution urging more legislation to protect citizens from the dangers of train derailments in the area. The resolution was passed Monday during the regular council meeting at council chambers on the third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
The resolution notes that train derailments have occurred twice in the state of Ohio in the past 40 days. "These incidents have caused and will continue to cause significant medical issues to the residents of the communities where the incidents occurred will continue to cause serious damage to the infrastructure located at near the site of the derailments and said incidents will continue to cause serious damage to the ecosystems at and near the site," the resolution says.
Introduced by Jeff Risner, 2nd Ward council member, the resolution urges the "legislative branches of the federal government, as well as the State of Ohio, to enact legislation to further protect the citizens of the City of Athens, Ohio, from the inherent dangers of a train derailment on the tracks located near and within our city limits."
It also noted that Kanawha River Railroad, a common-carrier railroad that leases 309 miles of track in Ohio and West Virginia from Norfolk Southern, operates on its tracks 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
It also noted that more regulation of train operations is needed to protect the citizens who live in places that may be impacted by train derailments.
Risner said that he felt that the resolution was a good one to pass.
"You look at what happened up in East Palestine, Ohio," he said. "You had a train that was 126 cars long with three engines pulling it and it fell off the tracks. Twelve cars exploded, emptied their contents, and it's just a major ecological disaster up there. I have no idea how long it's gonna take to clean that up."
Also in regards to train derailments, Emergency Management Agency Director Dan Gossel is still working on plans for an evaluated functional exercise on May 6 in Jacksonville. The scenario will feature a train derailment wit toxic chemical spill.
During the exercise, a four-hour Emergency Operations Center will be set up at the Jacksonville Community Center.
At the Athens County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Gossel said several other Athens County communities have expressed an interest in hosting similar exercises.
"It actually has got enough notoriety that the Albany Fire Chief Chief Pullen asked if we could run it through his community as well," he said of the exercise. "Chauncey is interested and so is The Plains. So with what's happened at East Palestine, at least has brought that scenario to the table to where this is being a well received and valuable training exercise."
Gossel said he also is planning to attend two training exercises that deal with rail incidents in April.
The first will be held April 1 in Apple Grove, West Virginia. Presented by the University of Findlay's Center for Rural Development the exercise will include training on response to crude, ethanol and other flammable liquids.
Norfolk Southern Operation, Awareness and Response will host rail incident hazardous material training on April 8 at their training center in Bellevue.
Gossel said he signed up for both trainings so he could see the difference in the two trainings. As of the meeting, he didn't know if other Athens County agencies were attending either training session.
On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO Alan Shaw in advance of his expected testimony Wednesday before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee regarding the East Palestine derailment.
According to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency's website, the letter points to several proposals brought forward by the Ohio Legislature and Congressional Representatives, including two bipartisan bills in Congress — the Rails Safety Act of 2023 (S. 576) and the RAIL Act (H.R. 844).
State lawmakers in Ohio have suggested there be a requirement for two-person crews on all freight trains and light engines, as well as wayside detection systems placed no more than 15 miles apart. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates that an overheated bearing contributed to the derailment in East Palestine, suggesting that more regular placement of hot boxes could have prevented the derailment, according to the website.
According to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, approximately 7.5 million gallons of liquid wastewater have been hauled out of East Palestine in total. There is currently a pile of approximately 24,600 tons of excavated soil waiting for removal from East Palestine, versus 7,780 tons that have been removed.
