Masks, virtual events and nightlife, Welcome Week 2020 is both familiar and unusual, but despite the pandemic, students have returned to Ohio University – at least in part.
The University’s multi-phase program to return students to campus allowed Phase 1 students back on campus. Undergraduate programs returning to campus under Phase 1 are:
- Russ College of Engineering: Aviation – all four years.
- Russ College of Engineering: All other majors – select seniors
- Honors Tutorial College – select juniors and senior
- College of Health Sciences and Professions: Nursing – third year students
- College of Fine Arts – select juniors and seniors
- Patton College of Education – select upper-level on-campus interns
- College of Arts and Sciences – select seniors
- University College: Army ROTC – juniors and seniors
Graduate Programs returning under Phase 1:
- Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
- College of Health Science and Professions – Speech Language Pathology master’s students in selected courses, Audiology doctoral students, Physician Assistant master’s students, Physical Therapy doctoral students, MSDI FNS master’s students (three-week bootcamp), Professional Athletic Training master’s students in selected courses
OU has yet to announce what programs will be involved in the Phase 2 return. The University states that students will be notified no later than Sept 8. Phase 2 is set to begin Sept. 28.
In addition to the multi-phase return, OU announced Friday new safety measures that are being put into place for the fall semester. This includes a Campus COVID Safety Assessment test that students and faculty are required to take daily to help determine if they should be return to campus, as well as mandatory reporting of exposure to COVID-19.
OU has also partnered with OhioHealth to provide access to expanded services for students and employees during the pandemic, including a hotline for COVID-19 related questions, 877-OU-COV19 (877-682-6819).
“As we navigate this worldwide public health crisis, the welfare of our students, faculty, staff and community is our top priority,” OU President M. Duane Nellis said in a statement. “It is critical that we all do our part to take care of one another by following essential public health guidance to ensure the health and well-being of our University and respective communities.”
Students returning to Athens for the semester, whether they have in-person classes or not, saw an only slightly quieter Welcome Weekend than normal. On both Friday and Saturday nights, the bars of Court Street were open for business, with students flowing in and out throughout the evening.
OU is currently hosting a virtual Welcome Week, which began on Friday, Aug. 21. Planned activities include a trivia night, casino party, escape room, digital caricaturist, Magic Night In, and Drag Queen Bingo. The Virtual Nelsonville Music Festival was held over the weekend and was also included under the list of events.
“This is a time of extraordinary and rapid change that requires every Bobcat to take necessary precautions to keep themselves and one another safe, which is why this year’s Welcome Week events will take place in a virtual format,” OU writes on its website.
