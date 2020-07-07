A Reynoldsburg man has died due to a crash that occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on July 4, the Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.

The Post named Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24, as deceased in its report.

Christopher M. Witcher Jr., 21, of Columbus, was traveling south on East Union Street in the city of Athens. According to the report, the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Witcher was driving had “an excessive amount of passengers” and attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot.

During this, the Jeep struck a curb and one of the passengers, Hill-Delaney, of Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to OhioHealth O’Blenes Hospital in Athens. There, he died of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is suspected to be involved.

Troopers would like to remind motorists to wear seat belts at all times, both when operating and riding in a vehicle. Also, if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a sober driver.

Load comments