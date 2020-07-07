A Reynoldsburg man has died due to a crash that occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on July 4, the Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
The Post named Dion Terrance Hill-Delaney, 24, as deceased in its report.
Christopher M. Witcher Jr., 21, of Columbus, was traveling south on East Union Street in the city of Athens. According to the report, the 2012 Jeep Wrangler Witcher was driving had “an excessive amount of passengers” and attempted a sudden left turn into a parking lot.
During this, the Jeep struck a curb and one of the passengers, Hill-Delaney, of Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to OhioHealth O’Blenes Hospital in Athens. There, he died of his injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is suspected to be involved.
Troopers would like to remind motorists to wear seat belts at all times, both when operating and riding in a vehicle. Also, if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a sober driver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.