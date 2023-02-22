A mixture of building renovations and construction of new facilities, is in the works as part of The Ridges Development Strategy.
On Tuesday, Ohio University hosted two town halls — one for university members and one for Athens community members — to discuss the project and get feedback. About 100 people attended the town hall for Athens community members.
A partnership between Community Building Partners and Buckeye Hills Regional Council has worked on the Ridges Framework Plan, which was approved by the OU Board of Trustees in January, for about 20 months.
Besides an overview of the project by Community Building Partners CEO Joe Recchie, participants provided input on the project during a question and answer session and by interacting with poster boards located in the hallway near where the discussion was held. They also left sticky notes with comments on the boards.
The poster boards requested input on the empty property, which contains trails.
Another boards asked for input for the new construction’s architectural style, which included examples of Tudor, modern and a design similar to downtown Athens. One comment on the board said, “Please avoid modern architecture keep the old Athens feel.”
The strategy for a master-planned historic and sustainable community at The Ridges — 700 acres of property — calls for proposed new housing development along Dairy Lane, on Carriage Hill Road and in the Ridges complex. The proposal calls for a mix of residential and commercial property where the historic Ridges buildings are located, Recchie said. A few new buildings are proposed to be built in this area — some in the ballfields area near the city-owned putt-putt course in Southside Park, and along the currently, closed brick road going from Richland Avenue up to the Ridges, near Richland Avenue Park.
New housing developments will be built along Dairy Lane and by extending Carriage Hill Drive.
The proposed housing will be a mix of affordable, independent senior housing with service amenities; affordable artist live-work units; affordable housing aimed at OU graduate students; market-rate housing and affordable home ownership opportunities, according to the plans.
The current Ridges campus will also feature owner-occupied business opportunities, as several buildings — totaling about 37,000 square feet — will become commercial space, Recchie said. He noted commercial space will only be on the current building campus, as it will be easier to zone for mixed-use.
The proposal calls for Ohio University to maintain the facilities it already occupies.
Buildings 3-5, which are part of the main building closest to Ridges Circle, will be the senior housing space.
The housing for graduate students and artisan live-work spaces are planned for several buildings along West Circle Drive. The market-rate housing will be in other buildings along West Circle Drive and Circle Lane.
According to Recchie, overall, the development plan will:
- Maintain conserved land for recreation and public use
- Leverage vacant space and developable land to meet market housing needs
- Create opportunities for flexible commercial space for mixed-use experience
- Compliment Ohio University’s presence as an anchor of the property
- Leverage significant OU investment over the years
The project is expected to take seven to 10 years to complete at a total investment of over $200 million, Recchie said. A combination of public and private funds will pay for the project.
To complete this project, The Ridges property will be put under the control of a New Community Authority, which requires no financial obligation from the city, county or university. The authority, much like the Athens County Economic Development Authority, will be able to issue bonds and secure funding sources, Recchie said.
The Ridges property will be designated as a Community Reinvestment Area and a Tax Increment Financing Incentive District, making investment in the redevelopment more enticing, Recchie said. The property is currently zoned as education, meaning no taxes are created.
The first 15 years, no tax will be generated at the site, he said. In year 16 and thereafter, the school portion of the taxes will be collected in their entirety and given to the school system. The non-school portion will be used to retire any bonds that were used for the infrastructure needed for the project, Recchie said.
After year 30, the rest of the county taxes will be paid.
"So it's a stair step, where you're retiring infrastructure costs without a burden on the taxpayer," Recchie said. "The school system gets the revenue from the built tax base, and the county gets the revenue. The city gets income tax from folks who live on site. So each party gets honored along the way, as we retire infrastructure costs that are necessary components of a full development, stewardship structure."
The next steps will include the developers finalizing the final design, which will be presented at a town hall for university and Athens community members on March 24.
The plan, along with land use paperwork, support of the creation of the New Community Authority, conservation easements, etc., will be presented to the OU Board of Trustees for approval at its April 6 meeting.
The creation of the New Community Authority will be done through the City of Athens. While not necessary, Athens County's support of new organization's creation will be sought, Recchie said.
OU President Hugh Sherman said he has been involved in the Ridges redevelopment efforts for 27 years. He noted that many people have come forward with plans for the Ridges, and while they investigated those plans over the years, they never worked out for some reason.
“For me, this is the most exciting possibility that we’ve ever had,” he said. “It makes sense because this is the first one that we’ve looked at in the last 20 years that is holistic, that’s really looking at making sure that the vast majority of the acreage is maintained as open lands, and that all the proceeds that are used to develop this part of the campus are plowed back into preserving the major parts of the building."
This plan is a “really exciting opportunity,” Sherman said. “I so badly want to see this done because we are unable otherwise to generate the revenue streams for the state or the federal or whatever, to be able to preserve this property.”
Athens City Council President Chris Knisely, who is on the Ridges Advisory Committee along with Service-Safety Director Andy Stone, appreciated the public coming out to learn about the plan and provide input.
“I am so gratified to see so many members of the community here,” she said. “I think it’s just an indication of how much these buildings, this complex, and the acreage means to the community at large.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.