While The Ridges Redevelopment Plan still includes building new facilities, the number of those buildings has been reduced, according to stakeholders at a town hall Friday in Building 14 on the former mental health building.
Ohio University, along with Community Building Partners and Buckeye Hills Regional Council, are leading the effort to turn the former mental health facility into a viable property in which all of the buildings are used.
Dominick Brook, OU director of real estate, and Shawna Bolin, associate vice president of university planning, lead much of the discussion, which included a recap of the community input given during meetings held in February. Each of the February sessions included a question-and-answer session.
The Framework Plan is based on community input on the Ridges development. One of the main things people wanted was for the building on the Ridges to be saved and repurposed.
Brook and Bolin noted that they want the plan to address the entire 700 acres.
"We're not going to say, 'Yeah, we can do development, here. We'll figure that piece out later,'" Bolin said. "We are doing it so everything is known up front."
They hope to preserve about 600 acres of land using conservation easements and deed restrictions. The OU Board of Trustees will have to approve the legal documents transferring the land from OU to the New Community Association. If approved by the board, which would then go to the Ohio Controlling Board for approval.
While there was some new development to OU-owned property along Dairy Lane, it has been reduced after listening to community input.
"We'll only limit it to where we already flattened out, land for development in the past," Brook said. "I think you'll find that what we're talking about today is really complimentary and I think there are still some tweaks we need to make with feedback."
The plan still called for mixed housing — about 100 age-friendly assisted living united with supportive services, about 77 artist live-work studio apartments, about 30 graduate student families living in affordable house and about 36 townhomes build along Dairy Lane, according to Community Building Partners CEO Joe Recchie.
"It's a gentle density plan," he said. "You go about 600 acres back (for conservation)."
There will also be about 36,000 square feet within the current Ridges building complex that will be for commercial use.
Ohio University would keep the buildings that it already invested in.
"The administrative functions, the auxiliary functions, any storage will all remain with the university," Brook said. "It may be that over time the university finds other places for some of their auxiliary services and those many transition, but there is no obligation that the university has to move."
He also noted that the university has several 20- and 30-year bonds out on many of the buildings, so "we cannot leave them."
One of the things they plan to do is work on improving Dairy Lane by adding pedestrian and bike access, which was mentioned during one of the forums.
"We heard the comments about flooding in the park area, which I think that's the park area owned by the city of Athens," Bolin said. "That, they would like to see some new housing for people with disabilities and mental issues in the area was a comment that came across a few different ways. They would like to see new development to be environmentally sustainable, which would complement the way that this place is set up and, and its original intention."
In regards to the new construction, during the February forums, the participant preferred an architectural style that compliments the design of the Ridges — red brick with some natural features, such as wood trim or columns.
Community Building Partners CEO Joe Recchie discussed some of the finer points of the redevelopment plan. OU consulted with his company, along with Buckeye Hills Regional Council, to create a Ridges Development Strategy to implement external investment and non-university use elements of the plan.
The OU Board of Trustees has approved the concept of a New Community Authority, which is a sub-government entity, Recchie said. "It's a stewardship model for combining public improvements, community facilities and encouraging private investment."
The authority will be subject to some government procedures such as cost certification and auditing. Its membership will include representatives from OU, developers and the city.
They have to talk with the city to get the authority created. Both City Council and the Athens County Board of Commissioners would have to approve the authority's creation.
The Ridges property will be put under the control of the authority, which requires no financial obligation from the city, county or university. The authority, much like the Athens County Economic Development Authority, will be able to issue bonds and secure funding sources, Recchie said.
Brook noted that after the New Community Association is established, the first priority would be to begin work on the rehabilitation of Buildings 2, 3 and 4 to create age-friendly assisted living units with supportive services.
"There is over $100 million dollars worth of deferred maintenance in the historic buildings," he said. "(Repairing them) will relieve us of a legal liability."
A Condominium Association would also be created to help with oversight of the Ridges property, Recchie said. It would act more like a Homeowner's Association, and work on maintaining the property's common area and elements of the development.
The entire project will take about seven to 10 years to complete, Recchie said. The new buildings will be constructed by several developers as the New Community Authority issue bonds for the project. The taxes will be used to pay off the bonds issued for infrastructure, as they hope to implement a Tax Increment Financing District at the Ridges. Property taxes would not be paid to Athens City School District for 15 years, while the city and county would have to wait 30 years for their part of the property taxes.
Editor's Note: More information from the town hall will appear online and in a future edition of the Athens Messenger.
