NELSONVILLE – Rocky Brands announced Monday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire competitor Honeywell International, a release states.
Rocky agreed to buy Honeywell International, which sells The Original Muck Boot Company and XTRATUF footwear brands, for a purchase price of $230 million.
“We’re acquiring a well-run business with a corporate culture and a customer base similar to ours, which provides meaningful growth opportunities within our existing categories as well as an entrée into new market segments,” Jason Brooks, Rocky president and CEO, said.
Rocky Brands’ stock price moved $5 on the announcement, stock data shows.
Brooks said the move will develop the Nelsonville companies market presence.
“Its innovative and authentic product collections complement our existing offering with minimal overlap, which will allow us to strengthen our wholesale relationships and serve a wider consumer audience,” Brooks said.
At Nelsonville City Council on Tuesday, members lauded the company for obtaining Honeywell.
Council Member Elizabeth Jones recognized Rocky for the work it does in the community.
“I think it's one of the things we need to do is recognize these businesses who have been in our community and support us,” Jones said “They're very very generous, so really their success is the success of our city.”
Council Member Cory Taylor said he hopes to see the acquisition lead to more professional jobs in the town.
“It’s anticipate great things coming for our community,”Taylor said. “I hope to see more of those types of jobs coming.”
Rocky Brands, headquartered in Nelsonville, is a manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Lehigh.
