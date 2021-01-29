NELSONVILLE – Rocky Brands was awarded a U.S. Navy contract worth approximately $3.5 million, to produce a new safety boot, the company announced on Wednesday.
Rocky Brands said it will begin manufacturing an eight-inch naval safety boot immediately at Rocky’s company-owned factory in Puerto Rico, the statement said.
“Rocky has been a provider of military footwear for generations, and our relationship with the U.S. military is an integral part of our brand and our heritage,” Jason Brooks, CEO of Rocky Brands, said in a statement. “It is an honor every time we are selected to produce reliable, performance-specific footwear for our servicemen and women.”
The agreement between Rocky and the U.S. Navy is for one year with an option to extend the contract for an additional two years. It is Rocky Brands’ third active contract with the U.S. Navy. The company also has an active contract to produce footwear for the Army.
The Navy has authorized Rocky’s boots for most of its work uniforms, and Rocky has a portfolio of military boot designs that it sells to civilians, Columbus Business First reported.
Rocky also agreed earlier in the week to buy Honeywell International, which sells The Original Muck Boot Company and XTRATUF footwear brands, for a purchase price of $230 million.
Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Lehigh.
