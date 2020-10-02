The Rocky Community Improvement Fund has partnered with the Athens County Foundation (ACF) and other local organizations to continue to fund the ACF’s pandemic response fund, originally launched this spring to support the fundraising needs of local non-profit organizations.
RCIF has donated an additional $20,000 to the fund in lieu of providing its own fall grants to local organizations. An initial donation of $20,000 from RCIF in the spring helped launch the fund.
“Seeing the impact of the response fund here in Nelsonville and surrounding communities convinced RCIF to continue supporting these efforts,” said Stephen Crook, who oversees the RCIF for Rocky Brands in addition to his role as Manager, Financial Reporting. “We know they are making a difference throughout the county.”
The response fund has enabled $175,000 in grants to 31 organizations since launching in late March. With increased demands on nonprofits due to the pandemic, pooling funds and aligning the application process through ACF streamlines the process for organizations in need of funding. Those with needs prompted by the coronavirus pandemic can file applications with ACF, which will review them on a rolling basis.
The strong demand for Response Fund grants to meet needs prompted by the pandemic made it clear the program needed to continue,” said Kerry Pigman, Executive Director of the Athens County Foundation. “But continuing the Response Fund required additional funding from both ACF and our partners. I am grateful these organizations, along with Athens County donors, have generously stepped up to address the continuing challenges agencies face due to COVID-19.”
Other local partners in the ACF response fund include the Osteopathic Heritage Foundation of Nelsonville and Sisters Health Foundation.
