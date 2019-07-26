John Rohr was sentenced Thursday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to the maximum of three years in prison for leaving the scene of a 2018 traffic accident that caused the death of Tad Albano of Albany.
The sentence was handed down by Judge Patrick Lang after several of Albano’s family members expressed grief at the loss of their loved one, and after Rohr made a statement to the court.
Rohr, 38, of Clinton, Ohio, was indicted last September on two felony counts of vehicular homicide, two felony charges of failure to stop after an accident and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. As part of an agreement under which Rohr pleaded guilty last month, prosecutors dismissed one vehicular homicide charge and reduced the other to vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor. The two charges of failure to stop after an accident were merged for sentencing purposes.
“I’m still in shock and can’t really believe he’s dead,” Albano’s widow, Adrienne, told the court. “I’m not really sure how to put into words the effect his loss has had on me. Its impact is beyond my ability to really comprehend much less explain. It is not just emptiness and sadness, it is a loss so profound that if has affected my ability to function normally.”
Four of Albano’s six children had statements either read in court or spoken in person.
“So much has changed within the past year, so many things I wish my dad could see,” wrote daughter Adzuki, giving examples that included her starting college. “My dad would have loved to see these things. He would have been so proud of me.”
Adzuki wrote that her father’s death also impacted the community.
“I have random adults I’ve never met before who come to me crying looking for closure in my dad’s death and I cannot give it to them,” she wrote.
Another of the children to have a statement read was Amora.
“I miss my dad, I miss him so, so much,” she said. “I know how much I meant to my dad, but I don’t know if he ever knew how much he met to me. Now he will never know. In my head we had forever, but forever was cut short.”
Albano, 47, was struck by a pickup truck being driven by Rohr on Carpenter Street in Athens. Defense attorney Michael Callahan said Rohr swerved to miss one person standing in the street and hit Albano who was lying in the street. (A family member reportedly has said Albano had a seizure.) Assistant Prosecutor Zach Saunders told the court that Rohr turned off the truck’s lights before leaving the scene.
Albano was well known in the community, in part because of his involvement in youth soccer, including as a coach.
“I can’t count the number of people who have since his death told me stories about how he took kids who had little to no natural skill, natural talent or confidence in him or her self and made them feel like they could do anything,” said Albano’s sister, Michele, who became emotional as she told the court that her brother was her best friend.
Albano’s sister, Patricia, called Rohr a thief who stole their loved one.
“I wanted to believe it was an accident, a mistake, a moment in time that tragically happened, I wanted to forgive, but instead I have found this crook is selfish and self-serving. He wreaks havoc and then walks away unscathed, unrepentant,” Hansen said. “I wanted to forgive, but he has stolen not only my brother, but also my trust and the person I wanted to be. A year ago this thief smashed into our lives, turned off his lights and drove away.”
The statements of some family members indicated they expected Rohr to be sentenced to two years in prison, which they said was not enough.
Albano’s parents gave statements in court, as did his mother-in-law.
Rohr also spoke before he was sentenced.
“I have a very large list of things to apologize for, and I hope that one day, when the time is right, you can forgive me,” he said.
Rohr told the court he doesn’t remember the accident.
“... I cannot truly account for my actions after a night of heavy drinking, and I greatly apologize for that,” he said. “It pains me that strangers think I’m the worst person over a tragic accident that I cannot remember happening at all.”
In a comment apparently referring to Albano’s family, he said, “I can’t even imagine how life has been for you since this, but I do now.”
There was disagreement over whether Rohr has shown remorse. Callahan noted that a pre-sentencing investigation (PSI) found Rohr remorseful, and Rohr’s pastor, Michael Doak, testified he had seen Rohr remorseful. Saunders disagreed with the PSI report and said he does not believe Rohr is remorseful.
Lang, in sentencing Rohr, said he did not find Rohr to be remorseful.
Callahan asked that Rohr be placed on community control, stating that Rohr’s only prior record is a minor misdemeanor. Saunders asked that he be sentenced to two years in prison for failing to stop after the accident.
Lang sentenced him to 36 months in prison for failing to stop, and gave him sentences of 180 days and a $1,075 fine for driving under the influence, and 90 days for vehicular manslaughter. Saunders said the sentences are concurrent.
