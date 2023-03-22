The Rotary Club of Athens (RCA) and the organization, Athletes in Action (AIA), will be donating some personal hygiene items and clothing to some needy students at Athens High School on Friday.These donations will be delivered to the front entrance of the school, located at 1 HighSchool Road, The Plains, around 1 p.m.


