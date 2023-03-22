The Rotary Club of Athens (RCA) and the organization, Athletes in Action (AIA), will be donating some personal hygiene items and clothing to some needy students at Athens High School on Friday.These donations will be delivered to the front entrance of the school, located at 1 HighSchool Road, The Plains, around 1 p.m.
RCA President Elect, Mark Heflin, stated, "This project was inspired by Joe Burrow's speech when he won the Heisman Trophy. That speech brought attention to food insecurity in out area."
Heflin added, "Then I started calling around to schools in the area and found out about other kinds of insecurities students are facing here.
Those "other kinds of insecurities" he eluded to concern students who don't have running water in their homes and have to shower and change their cloths at school.
Heflin continued to say, "I found out that the school's nurses are even taking the students' dirty laundry, washing them, and them giving them back to them when they need a change of clothes."
Motivated to help these students, Heflin approached the Rotary Club of Athens for a donation. This resulted in Heflin securing enough money to purchase close to $1,000 worth of personal hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, body washes and deodorants.
Athletes In Action will be donating clothing for the students. AIA is a Christian-based organization that encourages student athletes to take an active role in helping the underprivileged members of their respective communities.
