An organization with an official motto of "Service Above Self" will celebrate a special birthday May 13.
Rotary Club of Athens (RCA) will recognize the 100th anniversary of its founding with events scheduled from 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday.
According to longtime member Diane McVey, the itinerary is:
- At 3:30 p.m., participants will meet at Armory Park, 2 E. Carpenter St., to dedicate a new six-sided peace pole with the words "Let Peace Prevail" written in six languages. Past Governor of District 6690 Maryjane Shackelford will address the crowd, followed by a speech from Athens Mayor Steve Patterson.
- At 4 p.m., Southeast Ohio History Center, 24 W. State St., will hold an open house. On display will be historical club information regarding community projects. There will also be a slide show, past presidents and officers on hand, and several binders containing information chronicling RCA's history. Organist George Weckman will perform, and River Willow Catering will provide canapes.
- At 5 p.m., McVey will give a welcoming address followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. District Governor Price Finley will lead a champagne toast. Other activities will include a special awards presentation and closing remarks.
McVey has been a RCA member since 1992.
"Joining the Athens Rotary Club was a great way for me to meet other business owners," the former co-owner of Diles Hearing Center said. "Together, we could examine the needs of our community, and then fund projects that fulfilled those needs."
She described the RCA as "A group of like-minded people who just wanted to do good things for their community."
Mark Heflin is the club's incoming president. He joined the civic organization after a friend invited him to regular meetings.
He recalled, "Even though a lot of us didn't know each other, and we were a group of people who normally wouldn't mix, we all had something in common — we wanted to help the people in our community who needed it the most."
Heflin said the club's "Service Above Self" motto motivated him to join the organization.
"At the time I joined, I was looking for something positive to do with my life," he said. "My kids were grown up and had moved out, and I needed something to do that would get me out of myself, and into being of service to others."
The Rotary Club of Athens is part of a network of 1.4 million other Rotarians in over 200 countries. RCA's official number is 3664. Currently, it has over 80 members.
Club members meet at noon every Monday at the Ohio University Inn, 331 Richland Ave., in one of the meeting spaces. These meetings are by invitation only from another RCA member.
Heflin explained, "Since each meeting includes a meal, the staff at the OU Inn need to know ahead of time how many lunches they need to prepare."
Members pay quarterly dues and can choose between seeking an individual or cooperate membership.
Rotary's six focus areas include peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, economic and community development, and protection of the environment.
Over the years, the RCA has spearheaded numerous projects to benefit community members. Some projects include awarding college scholarships, making food baskets available at Thanksgiving time, and conducting fundraisers, such as its annual golf tournament.
In March, the Rotary Club of Athens donated $1,000 worth of personal hygiene items and clothing to needy students attending Athens High School.
For information on the Rotary Club of Athens, visit athensohiorotary.org online.
