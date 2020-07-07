Another delay in the Route 50 West Sewer Project has resulted in the Athens County Commissioners voting to hire specialized legal council to help dissolve a contract with the engineering firm.
HDR Engineering was hired to design the sanitary sewer project in November 2017 when the project was then-estimated to cost $28.8 million. The project, if completed, will provide sanitary sewer service to subdivisions west of Athens along Route 50 but two rounds of failed construction bids have left the Commissioners frustrated. Board president Lenny Eliason said that the Commissioners are “not satisfied with the progress” that has been made on this project. Design plans were completed months ago, and the project has gone to bid a few times, with no successful bids received.
On Tuesday, June 2, the commissioners held the most recent bid opening for the $34.5 million project, and received only two for portions of the project, but none for the entire project. The first bid came in with a 26 percent overage of what the commissioners estimated for the cost, and the second came in at 100 percent over the estimated cost.
The commissioners have spent about $3.5 million so far for this project, Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted last week, but without a “good bid” there is no way to move forward. Chmiel noted that the board are guessing that the cost estimates may be unrealistic and the design may not be efficient. To that end, the board is now seeking a new engineer, if they can be released from the current contract with HDR engineering.
The team had hopes of a successful bid following a short, but unsuccessful bid opening the firsts time around. A note of urgency was in that rebidding, as the USDA has approved about $17 million for the project through a loan. The loan originally had an interest rate of about 2.25, but the current interest rate is about 1.4 percent, but that rate is anticipated to change after June.
On June 16, the Commissioners along with their attorney Frank Lavelle; Rich Kasler, superintendent of the Athens County Water and Sewer District; and a representative of HDR spoke about the project’s issues. During the meeting, HDR’s representative expressed that the company wants to remain involved in the project on an advisory basis, but no longer be the engineering firm.
