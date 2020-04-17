The Route 50 sewer project will be set out to bid once more, the associated parties agreed during a meeting on Tuesday, April 14, following approval from the US Department of Agriculture.
The project had previously been advertised through the beginning of March, but no contractors submitted any bids. In an attempt to have a successful bid process, the associated parties agreed to increase the bid duration from 4 to 6 weeks; lower the backfill requirements to allow for a substitute fill; and create alternate bid items for technical components, such as manhole/wet-well coatings and other specifications.
Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden worked with the project engineer to approve a lower-grade backfill. In this case, it will be sand. The USDA still needs to approve this as well, but Rich Kasler, director of the Athens County Soil and Water District, said the team expects the approval by the end of this week.
The project will begin to be advertised on Saturday, April 18, and the bids will be opened on June 2.
The main reasons contractors had not bid on the first round was due to the construction time period, the scope of the project, the bid duration being too short for accurate bids to be submitted. One contractor told County Engineer Jeff Maiden that it would take his team six weeks to submit any bid.
The reason the team hopes to rebid so quickly is due to a funding deadline — the USDA has approved about $17 million for the project through a loan, which originally had an interest rate of about 2.25, Kasler explained. The current interest rate is about 1.4 percent, but that rate is anticipated to change after June.
There is about 100 of the 1,290 customers included in the project who may be dropped to reduce the overall cost. The areas the project engineer, Kyle Schweiterman, recommended dropping include Nurad Road, with nine users; Glen Road, with 10; Beachwood Estates, with 29; the Beechwood/Ervin Road area, with five users; Edgewood Lane, with 16; and Whitland Lane, with 31 users.
“These are the most inefficient areas when looking at a construction cost per user,” Schwieterman explained.
These areas will not be officially dropped from the project, the commissioners decided. Instead, the project will utilize a less expensive, locally-sourced granular backfill, if approved by the USDA; and will be put out to bid with five alternative project scopes including those areas. This would allow the project administrators to award a bid for a limited project if the outerlying areas are not feasible within the price range.
The time for contractors to submit bids was also increased to six weeks, allowing for contractors to send submissions to the Commissioner’s office.
Commissioner Adkins also brought the topic of the Baileys Trail System funding to the table once more. Eliason did not participate in this discussion, as he sits on the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia’s board.
The Commissioners had agreed to give $90,000 this year to the Council for trail construction, however, concerns of the growing economic recession and faltering economy have led Chmiel and Adkins to consider rescinding the funding. Adkins moved during Tuesday’s meeting to re-allocate the funds back to the county.
Commissioner Chmiel was less ready to make the move, however. He asked for time to talk with stakeholders and think about the matter before an official vote.
Adkins asked that it be recorded that the motion had failed due to the lack of a second on the motion. He noted that he strongly believes the money should remain with the county as the commissioners seek to reevaluate the county’s spending.
“I agree obviously that we need to re-evaluate, but I want to talk to some of the other parties involved,” Chmiel agreed.
