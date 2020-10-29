Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Oct. 29 newspaper on Page A1.
With a new engineer guiding the project, the potential of several million dollars of additional grant money on the horizon, and permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Route 50 West sewer extension project has been sent out for bid a third time.
There are several changes to the $25.75 million project this go around — in addition to a few tweaks to the previously bid design for cost-saving measures, contractors will have the option to bid on five parts of the project, and do not have to commit to all five portions. This also gives contractors some incentive to send bids on several contracted portions. The fifth contract also allows for contractors to enter a bid for the entire project. Those planning the bid process also hope the option for allowing several contractors to work on contracted sections may increase the county’s opportunity to get the ball rolling on construction.
Bids will be opened on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 and bid advertisements first appeared in publications on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Gary Silcott, the project’s engineer, said that contractors gave him positive feedback on how the bid process has been laid out.
The contracts also allow interested parties to delay the start of the work for 730 days, giving flexibility.
Frank Lavelle, the attorney working with the Athens County Commissioners on the project, said that the USDA loan may be locked in as soon as this quarter, which would also lock in an interest rate of 1.25 percent.
Lavelle was authorized by the Commissioners to begin the process of necessary paperwork for grinder pumps. Not all properties need grinder pumps, but in the first round of bid work, about 50 homes will need to be contacted. Lavelle was authorized to go ahead and contact all homes that will need grinder pumps.
Silcott noted the possibility of $4 million of extra funding from the EPA, noting a phone call where a representative indicated additional documents that could help the county’s application.
“I have a pretty good feeling about this. Typically, when T get those phone calls, it comes through,” Silcott said. “So, unless something odd comes through, I would anticipate $4 million from the EPA for phase 5, and $750,000 from Residential Public Infrastructure Grant not too long after.”
