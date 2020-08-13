Residents off of Route 50 West in Athens likely will be receiving a letter to discuss assessing a $25 fee to all residents tapped to be included in the residential sewer project.
The project was presented to the national office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week, which notified the project administrators last week that as of right now, the project will be moving forward. The office requested additional documentation to show that the project will ultimately cost customers $70 a month until the project is paid off.
The current project plan is to implement the sewer service in phases, ultimately reaching the same number of customers in the area off of Route 50 West. For each phase, new grant funding will be applied for, which the project’s administrators hope will keep costs down for the county. The first phase will introduce around 500 customers to the sanitary sewer system.
Gary Silcott, an engineer with Stantec who was hired following a break with the previous design firm, created a narrative discussing the project and why the cost is so high, which the Commissioners approved to be sent to the national USDA office.
However, the USDA representative told Silcott that a previously discussed fee of $25 for each customer in phase one would likely be a good idea to offset the expected funding shortfall. The fee would be implemented before the sewer system is installed, but the Commissioners have not voted to approve or deny the fee. It appears that the fee will be the make-or-break point in whether the national USDA office approves the sanitary sewer plans.
To help show the USDA proof the project’s validity and financial stability, Silcott noted that assessing a fee to users before work begins could be used to generate funds and start the project. If assessed, the fee would be $25 a month beginning in January 2021. Public meeting notices and information on the fee will also be sent to residents once the Athens County Commissioners have approved a final version of a letter to be sent out.
“(Residents) are just putting a down payment, that’s all you’re doing,” Silcott noted. “I think the majority (of customers) will be good with (the fee).”
The fee would offset around $756,000 of the project’s cost. It may also show the USDA that the Athens County Commissioners are committed to the project, which may present more funding opportunities. Silcott said the USDA representatives he spoke with indicated that there is a possibility to get a loan through the USDA for $17.5 million at an interest rate of about 1.1 percent.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins expressed unease with the end goal of $70 per sewer bill for customers once the sanitary sewer system is built.
“Throughout this whole project I’ve had issues with the cost to the customer going up,” Adkins said. “I’m not comfortable with $70 yet, and we’re spending more money that we don’t have.”
The county has already spent over $3.5 million on the project so far due to design and engineering fees, as well as the cost to put the project out to bid twice. The overall project was estimated to cost around $34.5 million as of the beginning of June 2020.
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason noted that he is set to meet with the city of Athens. The city and the county have entered an agreement to allow the sanitary sewer waste from this project to be directed into the city’s wastewater processing plant.
A letter to be sent to residents will be finalized at the next Athens County Commissioner meeting, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 on Zoom.
