Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, June 9 edition on page A3.
A sizable project that is expected to provide sanitary sewer services to housing subdivisions west of Athens along Route 50 has hit another snag, leading the Athens County Commissioners to now seek a way out of the current engineering contract.
Board president Lenny Eliason said that the Commissioners are “not satisfied with the progress” that has been made on this project. Design plans were nearly completed in August 2018, and the project has gone to bid a few times, with no successful bids received.
On Tuesday, June 2, the commissioners held the most recent bid opening for the $34.5 million project, and received only two for portions of the project, but none for the entire project. The first bid came in with a 26 percent overage of what the commissioners estimated for the cost, and the second came in at 100 percent over the estimated cost.
The commissioners have spent about $3.5 million so far for this project, Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted last week, but without a “good bid” there is no way to move forward. Chmiel noted that the board are guessing that the cost estimates may be unrealistic and the design may not be efficient. To that end, the board is now seeking a new engineer, if they can be released from the current contract with HDR engineering.
The team had hopes of a successful bid following a short, but unsuccessful bid opening the firsts time around. A note of urgency was in that rebidding, as the USDA has approved about $17 million for the project through a loan. The loan originally had an interest rate of about 2.25, but the current interest rate is about 1.4 percent, but that rate is anticipated to change after June.
However, the funding will be available to the commissioners for this project through 2022, Eliason confirmed.
In April, the commissioners considered dropping parts of the project to make it smaller. There were about 100 of the 1,290 customers included in the project who may be dropped to reduce the overall cost. The areas the project engineer, Kyle Schweiterman, recommended dropping include Nurad Road, with nine users; Glen Road, with 10; Beachwood Estates, with 29; the Beechwood/Ervin Road area, with five users; Edgewood Lane, with 16; and Whitland Lane, with 31 users.
However, as this is a suggestion by the engineer the commissioners are currently seeking to no longer work with, these changes may not be implemented.
