Pending approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it appears the Route 50W Sewer project will be going out to bid once more, with five alternative bids to help encourage contractors to bite.
The project had previously been advertised through the beginning of March, but no contractors submitted any bids. Last week, Kyle Schwieterman, project engineer, provided the commissioners with an update on the project’s feasibility and had a few recommendations to hopefully have a more successful bid opening for the second go around, including:
- Increase the bid duration from 4 to 6 weeks, allowing more time for quotes to be submitted
- Lower the requirements for backfill on township roads so “native, non-granular” backfill can be substituted for shipped granular fill.
- Create alternate bid items for technical components such as manhole/wet-well coatings and modify specifications for other components, allowing for less expensive options.
The main reasons contractors had not bid on the first round was due to the construction time period, the scope of the project, the bid duration being too short for accurate bids to be submitted. One contractor told County Engineer Jeff Maiden that it would take his team six weeks to submit any bid.
Because of this, Schweiterman recommended dropping 100 of the 1,290 customers included in the project to reduce the overall cost. The areas he recommended dropping include Nurad Road, with nine users; Glen Road, with 10; Beachwood Estates, with 29; the Beechwood/Ervin Road area, with five users; Edgewood Lane, with 16; and Whitland Lane, with 31 users.
“These are the most inefficient areas when looking at a construction cost per user,” Schwieterman explained.
These areas will not be officially dropped from the project, the commissioners decided. Instead, the project will utilize a less expensive, locally-sourced granular backfill, if approved by the USDA; and will be put out to bid with five alternative project scopes including those areas. This would allow the project administrators to award a bid for a limited project if the outerlying areas are not feasible within the price range.
The time for contractors to submit bids was also increased to six weeks, allowing for contractors to send submissions to the Commissioner’s office.
The advertisement will begin late next week if all goes according to plan. The USDA must approve the substitute backfill requirements and the Athens Twp. Trustees agree to the new backfill and bid advertisement specifications. The Township Trustees meet next on April 14. The bids would be opened in early June.
Schweiterman assured the involved parties during the Tuesday morning meeting that he would be reaching out to contractors directly, as well as publishing the bid advertisement in several areas contractors use to seek projects.
The project, when completed, will provide sanitary sewers to the housing subdivisions along Route 50W and to some other nearby areas that are currently served by septic tanks. It is considered an environmental project, dating back to the mid-19050’s when the Ohio EPA notified the county of environmental concerns surrounding the septic tank systems used in the area.
When the new project is completed, the sewage would be treated by the city of Athens, and broadband fiber cable will be laid to provide connectivity for residents in the same area. Intelliwave has been working on the fiber cable portion of the project.
The overall project is expected to cost $34.5 million, rising from an initial $28.6 million.
