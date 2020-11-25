After a third round of bidding, it appears there will be options for the Athens County Commissioners to work with for the first four phases of the Route 50 West sewer project.
Five contracts received a range of bids during the course of the Tuesday meeting, largely from Trucco Construction Co. Inc., of Delaware, Ohio; Fields Excavating, of Kitts Hill, Ohio; and TAM Construction Inc., of Athens.
There are several changes to the $25.75 million project this go around — in addition to a few tweaks to the previously bid design for cost-saving measures, contractors will have the option to bid on five parts of the project, and do not have to commit to all five portions. This also gives contractors some incentive to send bids on several contracted portions — an incentive which paid off.
The fifth contract also allows for contractors to enter a bid for the entire project, however no bids were entered for the whole project. Those planning the bid process also hoped the option for allowing several contractors to work on contracted sections may increase the county’s opportunity to get the ball rolling on construction, which also seems to have paid off.
The first contract was for the Hebbardsville area including the lift station and the Selby Road lift station, with project engineer Gary Silcott estimating it would cost $8,300,000. The bids received were:
- Trucco Construction — $6,826,997.85
- Sunesis Construction — $5,432,800.
- TAM Construction — $4,999,999.61
- Southern Ohio Trenching — $5,646,032.44
- Fields Excavating — $4,954,952.96
The second contract was for the Bennita Lane area including the lift station, with project engineer Silcott estimating it would cost $4,500,000. The bids received were:
- Trucco Construction — $5,538,633.68
- Sunesis Construction — $4,887,900.
- Southern Ohio Trenching — $5,020,722.30
- Fields Excavating — $4,294,209.54
- TAM Construction — $4,218,195
The third contract was for the Bentbrook Road area, including the lift station. The estimated cost was $7,400,000. The bids received were:
- Trucco Construction — $8,749,113.60
- Fields Excavating — $7,325,486.64
The third contract was for the Erving Road area, including the lift station on that road, and the Beechwood lift station. The estimated cost was $2,400,000. The bids received were:
- Trucco — $3,931,271.36
- Sunesis — $3,141,900
- TAM Construction — $2,295,173
- Southern Ohio Trenching — $2,724,308.69
The fifth contract was for the W. Carol Road area, including the lift station. The estimated cost was $3,150,000. The bids received were:
- TAM construction — $2,886,967.45
- Southern Ohio Trenching — $3,419,002.14
- Trucco Construction — $4,366,802.53
- DB Weber Construction — $2,530,967.35
During the Tuesday, Dec. 1 meeting of the Athens County Commissioners, Engineer Silcott is expected to present his top choices for each of the five contracts. With many bids coming in below the estimated cost of each contract, the Commissioners expressed hope that there could be ways to complete further work than planned. What would be included in that is yet to be decided.
