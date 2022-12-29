NELSONVILLE — Students who go there don’t go to college. They can’t play sports at their home schools. They’re kids that are always in trouble and no one’s allowed on their phones.
These are all myths about Tri-County Career Center and High School. But what is the truth?
Rumor #1: Students who go to Tri-County aren’t fit for college.
There are several versions of this rumor that float around. Some versions claim that less intelligent students attend Tri-County because they aren’t smart enough for college while others are based on affordability. Altogether, the rumor that Tri-County students don’t go to college is untrue and there are several reasons why.
“I am a career tech grad that went on (to college) and graduated. My daughter is a career tech grad. Y’know what I mean? So college is certainly an option for any student that attends Tri-County. That doesn’t mean they will. That doesn’t mean they won’t. It just means that we can prepare students for college and careers,” said Amy Doerfler, Tri-County’s marketing coordinator. “We know that every single person is going to have a career but we don’t know for certain that every single person is going to go to college. So we prepare our students for both routes.”
Using statistics compiled by Tri-County Counselor Andy Dodd, the last five school years show a steady percentage of students enrolled in college.
The 2017-2018 school year had 309 students in total. After graduation, 40.5% of students went into post-secondary or advanced training placement.
The following school year 41.3% of 300 students went into post-secondary or advancing training placement. Then, 43.8% of 333 students in 2020, 41.5% of 352 students in 2021 and 34.5% of 414 students in 2022 respectively.
According to the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio’s graduating class of 2018 saw 48% from rural areas enroll in either two- or four-year colleges. However, only 7% graduated with earned industry credentials. Nearly every program at Tri-County offers industry credential preparation for its students.
Although the percentage decreased last year, the number of student enrollments at Tri-County Career Center has increased. The explanation for the decrease in college enrollment could be explained by the cancellation of TRIO in Southeast Ohio. TRIO is a financial assistance program designed to help first-generation college students enroll and exceed college with financial aid and educational assistance. However, this cannot be proven, and the decrease in enrollment may simply be explained by different career opportunities.
Rumor #2: Going to college/Tri-County will be more expensive than a regular high school.
When questioning prospective students and Tri-County alumni, a common rumor that was discussed existed along with the belief that Tri-County was too expensive to attend. This belief extended into the territory of having the funds to pay for college. After all, if a student can’t afford lab fees at Tri-County, how could they afford college?
In reality, Tri-County Career Center works with all families to define a budget for program expenses that ensure every child has the opportunity to attend school. There are multiple payment options to help students and their families including payment plans and reduced prices. Furthermore, since students gain career experience in Tri-County such as internships, certifications and job shadowing experiences, they are more likely to qualify for scholarships and financial aid to attend college.
“We’ve had lots of examples of students that ended up getting scholarship money because they were so amazing in their program,” Doerfler said. ”So they had opportunities there that they probably didn’t even know that they could get because of their program. We have lots of examples of students who came, thought they were just going to get the certificate and work, and then ended up going off and doing amazing things at a higher level.”
When students give Tri-County a chance, they open themselves to new opportunities that their home school may be unable to offer them. For example, a student may not consider themselves “book smart”, but they can come to Tri-County to engage in hands-on activities that can unlock a whole new side of themselves and involve themselves in new passions and interests that create expansive opportunities and avenues for their future.
“Students don’t have to pay to enroll in a program here,” said Doerfler. “It’s like college, choosing a major, but students don’t suffer the student debt for simply experimenting with their career choices.”
Other concerns and “obstacles”:
Students who have yet to enter Tri-County, or are considering attending, may have concerns about their time at school. Most of these worries revolve around students’ freedom with their job, interests and personal lives outside of school.
Commonly, students’ concerns may center around not being able to participate in things like theater, sports and band. Tri-County works with home schools to ensure students are able to participate in their interests. The school day at Tri-County starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m. so students can make it back in time to attend after-school activities. Logan band students specifically are bussed back to their home schools early for practice. On days when home schools have early releases, students will be bussed back to their home school early.
Another common concern is that students will not be able to maintain a job outside of school due to the workload from Tri-County.
“Jobs outside of school are just like any other school. A lot of times it’s probably even more popular here because of the connections that we have with businesses. It’s pretty open,” said Carrie Arnold, Tri-County’s workforce and testing coordinator.
As electronics continue to grow in popularity, students may have concerns about phone policies and being unable to access their favorite content and applications while at school. However, in programs like New Media+ and also in Graphic Design, students are allowed and encouraged to use their cell phones and laptops to do their work. Social media involvement is a large part of New Media+ and its curriculum, allowing students freedom with their devices as long as they are doing their work.
Tri-County does have a cell phone policy, but the policy varies by teacher. Most teachers at the school do not mind students being on their phones between assignments as long as their work is done. Students are also allowed to use their phones at lunch and in the hallways between classes as well.
At Tri-County, there are over 20 programs for high schoolers, including Welding, Culinary, New Media+, Graphic Design, and Business Ownership. For more than 50 years, Tri-County has provided local students (and adults through the Adult Career Center) opportunities to further their education. Tri-County caters to eight different schools in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties, including Alexander, Athens, Federal Hocking, Logan, Miller, Nelsonville-York, New Lexington and Trimble. The main priority for students at Tri-County is the education they receive in their programs of choice but they also work toward required graduation credits in academic classes at the school.
Students interested in seeing and experiencing the truth about Tri-County through the purported myths can apply at www.tricountyhightech.com.
August Steinmetz is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.
