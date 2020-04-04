Rural Action has long been a helping hand for Southeast Ohio communities.
To help with these trying times, the organization has pivoted toward providing even further aid and support to Appalachian communities. One way the group is supporting local communities is by promoting buying local.
“The message would be ‘buy local any way you can,’’’ Sustainable Agriculture Director Tom Redfern said in a press release. “Go to the Farmers Market. Buy local food. They’re all pieces of our ecosystem that could get blown up in a year like this and set us back for a decade if we’re not careful to support it now.”
Redfern noted how the team works with many entities to help many — the Rural Action freezers are at ACEnet, and the group has partnered with Community Food Initiatives to help provide more access to food. He described having weekly calls with food partners so as to help keep healthy food available for residents.
“We’re asking, ‘What do we have to offer each other, and how can we keep it open in a long-term, deliberate, controlled strategy that puts us and our partners in as small a risk as possible?’” Redfern said in the release. “We don’t want to run it willy-nilly.”
He reported that about 1,000 pounds of fresh and frozen food has been distributed thus far to programs in Athens County that focus on children from the Chesterhill Produce Auction. Discussions on whether to open the auction early have been underway, but no decisions have been reached. Additionally, Rural Action picked up four pallets of food from Ohio University to redistribute.
Several education programs have also been launched. One such environmental education program was launched online recently, called the Young Naturalists Club, and aims to help parents and children learn about the outdoors from home. Darcy Higgins, environmental education program manager, noted that almost all of the projects planned for the next couple months would take place in schools or other physical locations, and thus have been “pretty much nixed.”
Young Naturalists is designed to help fill that gap, and can be accessed at youngnaturalistsclub.com.
Learning programs for adults are also being promoted by Rural Action. Athens County Foundation-funded Grow Solar Jobs Initative has continued moving forward despite the pandemic.
The program is able to be utilized fully online, thanks to a platform provided by Solar Energy International. The company is a nonprofit that provides technical training and expertise in renewable energy.
“It’s great that each participant can do this work from home — it’s all online,” says Sustainable Energy Solutions Director Sarah Conley-Ballew. “It’s also worth noting that SEI is offering discounts for their classes in general. If anyone is considering a job in the solar industry, now is a good time to get affordable online training at a great price.”
The Zero Waste Team at Rural Action has also been busy, faced with the unusual task of facing a staggered move-out, instead of one, concerted move-out week.
In years past, the effort has focused on ensuring as much of the material as possible is recycled or diverted to local second-hand stores for resale as students leave Athens at the end of spring semester. After OU canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester, students began trickling back to town to retrieve their possessions. In addition, the safety of volunteers has also been a major concern.
During a recent call, stakeholders from local nonprofits, OU, landlords, and government met to discuss the situation and are focusing on ways to collect mattresses, distribute packaged food from the apartments, and offer dumpsters for students to use while disposing of things. These issues still are in discussion stages.
Rural Actions watershed program is still moving along, despite the pandemic.
“I’ve been doing maintenance pretty much as normal,” said Tim Ferrell, a Rural Action water quality specialist, in a press release. “Hopefully, we won’t have any breakdowns. We have authorized our folks to drive separately (Rural Action normally encourages staffers to car pool when possible) and keep a safe distance from each other while working outside.”
Dosers drop limestone into the water at regular intervals to mitigate the impact of acid mine drainage from historical coal mining. The limestone changes the pH of the tainted water, making it a safe habitat for numerous aquatic species.
The Watershed Program’s education mission has been working to find a way around the quarantine, especially for programs such as “Passport to Fishing.” The team would like to use grant funding for fishing poles to be distributed to local children.
