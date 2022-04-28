Rural Action’s Zero Waste Department is working on several projects to help reduce the amount of items Ohio University students and others leave as trash while moving. The agency is working with several landlords in assisting them recycle mattresses and possibly goods and clothing, according to Zero Waste Director Ed Newman. A drop-off for these will be held today through Saturday at the Athens County fairgrounds. Rural Action is also piloting a mattress recycling program in several communities during the mobile Center for Hard to Recycle Materials events (CHaRMs). ”We’ve done these in Scioto and Lawrence, Washington and Perry counties this month, and will be doing this in Athens, Hocking and Ross counties in May and through the summer,” he said in an email. While Zero Waste’s efforts have been limited this year, Newman said they plan to expand next year. This summer they hope to start developing broader plans for next year’s move-out season.
