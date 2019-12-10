A report aimed at discerning the readiness of Ohio students has found Athens County ranks 52nd out of the 88 Ohio counties.
The report, issued by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, looked at how students’ readiness in their county compared to other portions of the state and attempted to look beyond high-school graduation rates and seek how many are truly well-equipped to step into college or the workforce.
The report also attempts to be more poverty-neutral, looking at results that are fairly presented to all schools in Ohio.
The report found that “earning solid marks on the state’s overall rating system is indeed feasible for high-poverty schools, whether they are located in less affluent rural areas and small towns or in large cities.” The report noted that these marks may be shown as overall C grades for districts, which highlight good rural districts.
Most of Athens County’s school districts received C’s, however Nelsonville-York City Schools and Trimble Local Schools received D’s for the 2018-19 year.
The report was released just in time for deliberations in the Ohio legislation on possible revisions to Ohio’s report card system, which has long been decried as unfair for rural or poor districts.
Just this year, Athens County superintendents denounced the report card system. It’s “not an accurate picture of the success of a district,” Federal-Hocking Supt. David Hanning commented, and Athens Supt. Tom Gibbs said he remains “unimpressed by the report card.”
The Ohio Education Association noted its uncertainty in the report card system Monday morning when 96 percent of the over 1,400 members voted that they did not believe the report card system fairly assesses Ohio schools. It called for sweeping changes to the system.
However, not all the data is unusable, as found by the Fordham Institute study.
The analysis from that study indicates less than half of students leaving high school are ready for their next step into college or the workforce.
In fact, only 26 percent met college remediation-free benchmarks on the ACT and SAT tests, and only 5 percent had earned industry-recognized credentials while in high school. The study used data from the graduating cohorts of 2016-2017.
Athens was the highest performing in the region in terms of meeting college-ready benchmarks, as determined by the ACT and SAT, at 28 percent. Vinton tied with Monroe County for the lowest ready in terms of those benchmarks, clocking in at 11 percent of students.
Those benchmarks are scores that indicate students have a 50 percent chance of earning a B or higher in the first-year college courses in the tested subject.
About 1 in 4 Ohio students met those benchmarks out of the class of 2017, the report stated. This is a higher rate than it has been in the past, inching up over the past 5 years.
“All regions of Ohio struggle with low college-ready rates on the ACT or SAT, ranging from 32 percent in Central Ohio to just 20 percent in Southeast Ohio,” the report stated. “As for college completion ... approximately one in three students earn degrees shortly after high school, with Southeast Ohio lagging behind at 26 percent.”
Earning industry credentials in high school has been pushed more by state and local school administrators, reaching new heights in recent years. The class of 2017 graduated with a higher percentage of students with such credentials as in previous years — 5 percent — with higher rates in female students and white students.
Only 32 percent of Athens County-based college students graduated from the class of 2011. The highest graduation rate for college students in the region was from Washington County, which touted 34 percent. Vinton was the low here, at just 14 percent. All other counties in the region hit at least 19 percent graduation.
The report also looked at AP exam results. If an AP exam is passed with a high enough grade, it can be counted toward college credit. Barely one in ten Ohio students pass AP exams in high school, the report found. Just 13 percent of the class of 2017 achieved passage of an AP exam, while 24 percent of Ohio students took the courses.
Athens polled 62nd in this category, with 8.4 percent of Athens County students passing at least one AP exam. However, 20 percent of Athens County students were dual enrolled, taking classes at their high school as well as at a university. This is just over the statewide average.
