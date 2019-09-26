Candy Russell was appointed Thursday to serve as the temporary Athens County Clerk of Courts.
The Athens County Commissioners chose Russell in a special meeting Thursday morning and she was sworn-in shortly after.
Russell fills a position left open by the recent death of Clerk of Courts Tina Willis.
Russell, a Democrat, has worked in the Athens County Clerk of Courts office for over 14 years. Most recently she had been serving as deputy chief clerk of courts.
Another name that had been suggested to fill the interim position was Ann Trout. Trout was a longtime Athens County Clerk of Courts who retired in 2018, leading to Willis being chosen to serve out the unexpired term.
Thursday's selection of Russell is only an immediate appointment. The Athens County Democratic Central Committee will convene to determine who will complete the term, which runs through 2020.
Russell said Thursday she intends to seek the committee's appointment. County Democratic Chairman John Hasely previously told The Messenger the committee would meet some time in October.
Russell expressed her sympathies to the Willis family, and noted the family had reached out to congratulate her on the appointment, which she said was touching.
"I feel I will continue to be an asset to this office by networking with other county clerks to ascertain the best practices, and to provide continuing education for our employees," she said.
She noted that she has been working on completing several training courses over the past three weeks, and will also be traveling this week for additional training with clerk of courts from nearby counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.