Voters in Athens County will be asked to approve a 0.25 percent increase in the county’s sales tax this November, the county commissioners decided Tuesday.
If approved, the five-year tax would initially generate an estimated $1.65 million per year. The dollars generated would fluctuate depending on the amount of taxable sales in the county.
The commissioners voted that the amount the tax would raise would be divided — with 50 percent going to Athens County 911, 25 percent to the sheriff’s office and 25 percent to the county general fund.
The county currently has a 1.25 percent sales tax, of which 0.25 percent goes to 911. Under state law, a county can have up to 1.50 percent, meaning approval in November would put the county at the maximum. (State law does allow counties to adopt a separate 0.25 percent transit tax.)
Tuesday’s vote to put the tax increase on the ballot came after two public hearings were held. One took place on July 24 in Athens and was attended by two members of the public, and one was held this past Monday in Nelsonville, with around six people attending. Several officials made presentations at the meetings: the commissioners, 911 Interim Director Aaron Maynard and Sheriff Rodney Smith.
During the Nelsonville meeting, Commissioner Lenny Eliason said the county had a decrease of $458,000 in sales tax revenue in 2018 due to the elimination two years ago of the sales tax on services provided by Medicaid managed care organizations. Although the state initially provided some transitional funding to soften the blow, normal growth in the sales tax hasn’t been enough to offset the loss, thus resulting in the $458,000 decrease last year.
“Our expenses continue to rise,” Eliason said.
The $485,000 figure does not include the loss 911 suffered due to elimination of the Medicaid sales tax.
Most of the public comments and questions at Monday’s public hearing were related to 911.
Maynard said that since the start of 911 in 1996 (when voters approved the original 0.25 sales tax), 911 has seen a growth in agencies served that includes: adding dispatching for Nelsonville in 2005, the addition of Athens County Emergency Medical Services dispatching and the recent addition of the new Carthage Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.
There has been a growth in 911 calls, as well as other duties 911 performs, largely consisting of data entry.
Maynard said fiscal projections indicate that 911, if it does none of the needed infrastructure projects, will have a deficit of about $27,000 next year, growing to about $185,000 in 2023.
He said the Continuing Technical Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the commissioners consider a sales tax increase of up to 0.25 percent to fund 911.
Nelsonville Police Chief Chris Johnson is a member of that committee.
Johnson asked Commissioner Lenny Eliason how a 0.25 percent increase would benefit the citizens of Athens.
Eliason said revenue would help support general operations of county government.
“You get the same benefit any other resident would,” Eliason responded.
Nelsonville contracts with 911 for emergency-only dispatching, paying about $48,000 to $49,000 a year. When 911 was formed, Nelsonville decided to retain its own dispatching, but in 2005 decided to contract with 911.
Eliason was asked if, since an additional sales tax is being proposed, a change could be made so that 911 could also handle non-emergency calls like it does for others. Eliason said the 911 operations plan adopted at the start of 911 would need to be updated and changed. He also said Nelsonville was quoted a price for 911 to do more than emergency dispatching, but the city wasn’t agreeable to the price.
“I want one thing, I want to be able to get an officer to a person who calls (into 911) and needs him and it’s not an emergency,” Johnson said.
Eliason said either the 911 plan or Nelsonville’s contract would need to be amended.
John Meeks of Walnut Street in Nelsonville said he would have a hard time voting for a sales tax increase for the county general fund and sheriff’s office when Nelsonville’s own general fund is struggling and the city is having a hard time budgeting for its police department. He said his biggest concern is voting for an increase for 911.
Meeks said Nelsonville residents already pay the existing 0.25 percent 911 sales tax, and are paying taxes to the city that are then used to contract with 911 for dispatching services. He noted that residents also pay a fee on their phone bills for 911, although Maynard said the fee on cellular phone bills goes to the state, and the county can ask for funds for qualifying expenses.
