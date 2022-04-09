In accordance with Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Athens Messenger would like to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, and the people behind the Take Back the Night event, to assist and support survivors throughout Southeast Ohio.
NELSONVILLE — It’s estimated that in the United States, a woman is sexually assaulted every 68 seconds.
And a local outreach group hopes that in Athens County the number of cases can be reduced by encouraging the assaulted to report the incidents and seek assistance.
According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, their statistics also report that roughly 463,634 cases of rape involving victims age 12 and up occur in the U.S. each year.
The National Sexual Violence Resource Center recently reported that rape is currently the most under-reported crime in the U.S. and that every year an average of 63% of sexual assaults go unreported to the police.
Why do so many victims of sexual assault decide not to report their abuse to the authorities?
Jennifer Seifert, executive director for the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Nelsonville, has a response to this question. She maintains that many times victims don’t feel comfortable immediately talking to the police after they’ve been raped because they suddenly feel like they’re totally adrift in completely uncharted territory.
Seifert elaborated that, “No one ever expects to be a victim of a sexual assault. Therefore, throughout our lives we don’t gather the kind of information we need in order to know how to react to a trauma of this magnitude.”
She added, that “Since many survivors don’t have a frame of reference to help them decide what to do- it’s not uncommon for them to become so overwhelmed that they might start to question if what happened to them was actually a case of sexual assault.”
What is the legal definition of sexual assault?
The United States Justice Department defines this as “any nonconsensual sexual act proscribed by Federal, tribal or State law, including when the victim lacks capacity to consent.”
However, Seifert noted that since being sexually assaulted can be such a disempowering experience, many times survivors can’t even begin to grasp what they’ve experienced-let alone assign it a name.
In this instance, Seifert suggests that survivors consider calling SAOP’s 24/7 hotline at 740-591-4266. Here, survivors can speak with a trained advocate who will be there to talk them through what they’ve experienced, and help answer any questions they might have regarding their ordeal.
Seifert compares SAOP’s Crisis Hotline to “a GPS for survivors” that can point callers in the right direction and help then navigate their budding journey from blindsided victim to empowered survivor.
However, she specified that advocates aren’t there to tell survivors what to do or what the next steps they take should be.
To the contrary, their purpose is to listen to callers in a non-judgmental manner, help them identify their options and support their choices.
The Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program’s main office is located at 55 West Washington Street in Nelsonville. Currently, this organization also has offices in Gallia, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Hocking Counties.
SAOP’s official webpage at www.saopesoh.org., states that this organization is funded by grants that include the Rape Crisis Fund grant, the Victims of Crime Act and funding awarded by the Office for Victims of Crime through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
Their ongoing mission is to serve all survivors of sexual assault and empower the cities they reside in to create communities that are free of sexual and domestic violence and stalking.
In conjunction, SAOP staff members also take an active part in local events that take a stand against sexual violence One of the most high profile events they participate in is the annual Take Back the Night event.
After two years of being virtual, this year on April 7, this annual tradition returned to downtown Athens. Co-sponsored by SAOP, this years festivities included a performance by the OU Vibrations, survivor inspired art work, a survivor march and a resource fair.
Seifert noted that one of the key speakers for this event was SAOP’s Direct Services Program Manager, Heather Mitchell.
To reach the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program’s main office in Nelsonville or their 24/7 Crisis Hotline, call 740-591-4266.
