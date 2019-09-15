McARTHUR — Some people think of Bigfoot as merely a legend or even a hoax, while others actively search for what they believe to be an elusive species of primate.
Or, at least, they seek bits of evidence that could point to the species’ existence.
Bigfoot enthusiasts and skeptics alike gathered earlier this month at Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library in McArthur to hear about the history of Sasquatch. Visitors also learned about the research conducted by the Southeastern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigation. The talk was led by group founder Doug Waller, who is is currently working on his fifth book about Bigfoot investigation.
The Southeastern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigation was officially founded in 2008 and is based in Guernsey County, about 50 miles northeast of Athens County.
Waller showed the origins of the phenomenon, pointing to cave drawings depicting large, fur-covered creatures that walked on two legs. In addition, Norse accounts told of a creature called “Skellring,” which, as the tale goes, was covered in hair and towered over Viking soldiers.
Waller noted that he and many other Bigfoot investigators believe that Sasquatch is more so a species of animal rather than a singular entity. Some media portrayals of the creature demonstrate it as the only one or last of its kind.
Descriptions of the famed ape-like or Neanderthal-like creatures vary across the globe: some describe them as being built like a football player, tall and stocky. Others are described as being built more like a typical basketball player: tall and lanky.
Waller claimed there have been reported sightings on every continent except Antarctica. In the United States, Waller said, reports have been made in every state except for Hawaii.
The first possible Bigfoot account made in Ohio, Waller said, was made in 1869 in the Gallipolis area. A father and daughter filed a report with law enforcement stating they were attacked while traveling in a carriage by a “wild man” covered in hair, who the daughter was able to scare away by throwing a rock at his head.
Ohio’s popular version of the Bigfoot legend, “Grassman,” is described as gorilla-like, but standing straight. Accounts commonly depict Grassman as being sighted near farms.
Waller said there are many similarities among reports in Southeast Ohio. For example, people have often reported seeing handprints, footprints, hair and even feces that seem out of the ordinary. Many report smelling a pungent, rotten-egg odor during these encounters.
A popular component of a Bigfoot account, Waller noted, is the report of a cry, scream or howl not quite like that of any other animal.
Waller also listed off a few sights that have been linked to Bigfoot encounter accounts: rocks stacked on top of another in towers, trees twisted around and odd structures created from branches and standing trees in the middle of the woods.
Ohio has the fifth most reports (with nearly 300 total) of alleged Sasquatch sightings or interactions in the country, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO) database. Waller and his crew of investigators have used this database to assist in charting out sightings and other suspicious accounts.
BFRO reports are submitted anonymously and aren’t necessarily backed up by reports to law enforcement. The database, though, classifies its data by the nature of the account. Class A reports focus on alleged sightings of Sasquatch in the flesh, while Class B and Class C reports focus on sightings of footprints or accounts of horrible smells and out-of-the-ordinary noises.
BFRO lists from Athens County five detailed accounts of supposed Sasquatch sightings or other interactions, starting in 1980 when three college students in pursuit of evening junk food who were walking along the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway reported seeing a creature standing seven feet tall.
The next report in the BFRO system is from 1994. A squirrel hunter walking in a wooded near Lake Hope Drive in Nelsonville claims to have been within 10 feet of a large creature that shrieked like a monkey. He noted that at first he thought it was a bear that was running away from him, but believe he had stumbled upon a Sasquatch because bears can’t “run on two feet... and this thing was running and had a stride.”
The next three reports in the BFRO database took place in or near Wayne National Forest between 1998-2002, where hunters or hikers claim to have heard peculiar howling or noises that sounded like wood being knocked together. The May 2002 account also reports a family spotting footprints, seeing red eyes in the darkness and hearing howling unlike any other animal.
The BFRO received four reports from Vinton County, and six in nearby Hocking County.
Although the existence of Bigfoot is up for debate, the fascination thrives in popular culture. One attendee sported a humorous t-shirt during the event, for example.
“Bigfoot doesn’t care if you believe in him,” it read.
* * *
Sydney Dawes is the editor of The Vinton-Jackson Courier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.