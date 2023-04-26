Saturday is prom night in Athens County

Four high schools will host their proms Saturday in Athens County.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith advises prom goers to be smart, be safe and be responsible.
"Our goal is to encourage a fun and safe prom season," he said. "This is a great opportunity to remind our students about the dangers of driving under the influence, speed, distracted driving, and the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Safe driving can mean the difference between happy memories of prom and a lifetime of regret. Parents, speak to your children about obeying the law and exercising good judgement. Safe behavior before, during, and after the event will assist us in keeping our community safe."
Athens High School’s prom will be between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville.
“Please know that the choice to pursue off-campus prom locations was specifically endorsed and asked for by students over the course of the past few years,” a letter from the school district stated. “Stuart’s Opera House itself was considered because it is both a beautiful location with historical significance and because Stuart’s Opera House is committed to fostering public artistic expression.”
Prom’s theme is “Enchanted Forest” and there will be no after-prom party hosted by the high school.
Alexander High School’s prom theme is “Golden City” with arrival to start around 6 p.m. and the dance to start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. in the gymnasium. The after-prom party is between 9 p.m. and midnight in the school’s cafeteria. Students have an opportunity to win door prizes that include a fishing pole, a smart television and kitchen appliances.
Nelsonville-York High School’s prom is between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Prom’s theme is “Old Hollywood” and there will be an after-prom party between 10 p.m. and midnight in the gymnasium that will feature a “game show” and door prizes.
Federal Hocking High School’s prom is between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. at the Ridges' auditorium. Prom’s theme is “Vintage Hollywood” and there will not be an after-prom party hosted by the high school.
Trimble High School’s prom is Saturday, May 6 at Burr Oak Lodge. The prom theme is “Hollywood Masquerade” with arrival to start at 5 p.m. and dinner between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dance is between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. with the after-prom party is between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. at the high school.
Athens High School’s prom is a fundraiser for the Junior Class of 2024, according to the letter from the school district. The funds raised through this event will go directly back into the Class of 2024 account and will be used to help pay for future events and opportunities for these students their senior year.
The letter stated that this year’s graduating Class of 2023 is already using their profits from last year’s Prom 2022 to organize exciting events such as the Senior Trip happening at the end of the year. They have even been able to provide discounted Kings Island Ticket prices to all students due to their successful Prom 2022 event last year. This is the way that AHS Students Council works to ensure that enriching opportunities and events exist at the high school year after year, the letter said.
Miles Layton is the Ohio Region Editor for the Adams Publishing Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.