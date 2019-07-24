NELSONVILLE — Riders of the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway have long been able to enjoy the views of Athens and Hocking counties.
Pretty soon, organizers hope, they’ll be able to grab a bite to eat aboard the train as well.
The nonprofit organization recently purchased a Amtrak Heritage Diner car through an Amtrak auction. It will soon be added onto the train in Nelsonville. Jeff Reams, director of marketing for the Railway, said this dining car is historic in nature.
“It’s in good condition, from what I’ve seen,” Reams said of the dining car, noting that there is some graffiti to clean off one side of the car. “The booths and benches are still there.”
Reams relayed the history of the car, which has been passed around to various lines and companies during its tenure on the rails. It was first built in 1950 and found an early home in Los Angeles on The Lark, an overnight train from San Francisco to LA. It was later added to various other trains in California before being purchased by Amtrak.
The car ran on Amtrak trains for decades, but by 2016 was taken out of service and placed into storage.
It has yet to make it to Nelsonville.
“Since it’s not a high-priority load, or loaded load, it’s just a plain dining car, it’ll be moved when it can,” Reams explained.
The nonprofit intends to clean the car up, and paint it to look as it did when first placed in service — silver, with a red stripe on the letter board and birds painted on the inside wall. Reams said the Railway hopes to get local artists to paint birds of Southeastern Ohio.
Then comes the matter of serving meals on the train. Luckily, it appears the Railway has a local culinary plan in place.
“Hocking College has volunteered the culinary school to cook on the train, if we choose to go that route,” Reams said. “The intention is to have people eat a meal on the train.”
The train still must go through health inspections in Athens and Hocking Counties. It is also unknown if the rail car is compatible with the rest of the train, Reams said, and it may need to be retrofitted with a generator and other technology.
The addition comes during a special year for the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway — August 2019 will mark 150 years of the rail line’s history. Plans for a “golden spike” celebration are in the works for next month. The Messenger will publish more details about the event as it approaches.
