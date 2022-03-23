On Thursday, March 24, The Athens City School District Board of Education will call its regular board meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the central office building, with items on the agenda including the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year calendars, retirements, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.