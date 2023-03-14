alert developing weather alert School closings, snow emergency update Mar 14, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save School Closings for Tuesday, March 14.Alexander Local Schools...2 hr delayHocking Valley Industries...Plan ALogan-Hocking Schools...2 Hour DelayLogan Head Start.... 1 Hour DelayMorgan Local Schools...CLOSEDNelsonville-York Schools... CLOSEDNew Lexington Schools ...CLOSEDSouthern Local Perry County...CLOSEDTri-County Career Center High School, Adult Career Center and Kids Academy...CLOSEDTrimble Local Schools...2 Hour delayLevel 1 Snow Emergency - Athens, Hocking and Perry Counties. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Business Trade Business And Commercial Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now AFSCME 1699 members reject OU proposed contract twice, negotiations ongoing Ohio bill for automatic 50-50 child custody introduced, with same opposition as before Lori Stewart Gonzalez makes her case for the Ohio University presidency 'Avi' Mukherjee makes his case for the OU presidency New Asian grill, Chipotle, coffee shops on the way Trending Recipes
