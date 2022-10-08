Scipio Trustees to meet Wednesday Oct 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Scipio Township Trustees, Meigs County, will be holding their regular township meeting on Wednesday, October 12, at 7 p.m. at the Harrisonville Fire House. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Township Scipio Trustees Meigs County Harrisonville Fire House Meeting × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Ohio schools compete in 47th annual Athens Invitational Marching Festival Stand Down stands up for area homeless veterans Press release: Commissioner accuses Auditor of mistakes while ignoring facts Ohio Republican group urges GOP, swing voters to reject J.D. Vance Meigs County man arrested in connection with shooting deaths in Mason, Pomeroy Trending Recipes
