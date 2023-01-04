A free Scottish Dance for Beginners class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the large meeting room at the Athens Public Library located at 30 Home Street from 2 p.m. until 3:30p.m.
This event is being hosted by instructor, Anna Hess, and the Athens Ohio Scottish Country Dancers.
Hess detailed how “Scottish country dance is a social dance that works like contra — but with extra footwork.”
Hess began teaching Scottish country dancing in 2021 for what she admits were purely selfish reasons. She elaborated, “You can’t do Scottish country dancing alone, and the closest groups are in Columbus.” She continued, “I have fond memories of Scottish dancing from twenty years ago and figured the time was right to try and recreate them in the Athens area.”
Hess also teaches free monthly dance classes at the Ohio Valley School of Celtic Dance and Culture located at 70 N. Plains Road, The Plains. For more information on these classes view the OVSCDC’S official Facebook page.
This program is recommended for anyone 16+-regardless of their dance experience.
Hess reinforced that, “No experience or even a partner is necessary! If you can walk briskly, you can dance.”
Participants are advised to wear clothes they can move in-such as skirts, kilts, shorts or yoga pants, and sneakers or ghillies on their feet. Since this style of dancing does not support social distancing, facial masks are optional-but not required.
Hess maintains that Scottish country dancing is her favorite type of dancing, “because it’s complex enough to be a puzzle-but simple enough so once you learn the basics you can lose yourself in the music and simply have fun!”
For more information on the upcoming Scottish Dance for Beginners class at the Athens Public Library call, 740-592-4272.
