The chance to dance is coming to adults in The Plains this summer courtesy of a new Scottish Country Dance group lead by dancer Anna Hess and held at The Ohio Valley School of Celtic Dance and Culture.
The idea began with a pandemic-era online festival that reminded Hess about the dance form she’d loved in college.
“Before I started folk dancing,” said Hess, “I considered myself uncoordinated and unathletic. Now when I dance, I feel like I’m flying.”
Although the closest Scottish dance group is in Columbus, Hess found it easy to refresh her memory with video classes. After dancing along with teachers in Scotland, Massachusetts, and Italy, she was ready to introduce a small group of vaccinated friends to Scottish Country Dance.
“I’ve been telling everyone who asks that the best thing in my life post-COVID is getting to learn Scottish dancing,” said Betsy Haehl, who has been attending the class since it began in the middle of May. “To find out that 49 years after my last folk dancing I can still learn and have a chance to do it in such ease and safety is just a delight!”
Scottish Country Dance resembles contra, with no partner necessary and figures newcomers can pick up fairly quickly. However, Scottish has additional footwork and is danced to Celtic music like jigs, reels, and strathspeys.
The Ohio Valley School of Celtic Dance and Culture, a non-profit organization that offers Irish step and Céilí dancing to participants ages 3 and up, offered space for the group to practice and hold classes.
“We are pleased to add Scottish Country Dancing to our adult curriculum,” said Sue Farley, board member, Irish dance teacher, and new Scottish dancer. “The simplicity of this style of group dancing allows dancers to learn new dances each week and provides a great drop-in opportunity for those with busy schedules.”
“The Scottish class has been fun and exciting,” agreed student Andrea Pierson. “It’s great being able to learn new dances with a diverse group of people.”
After seven weeks of dancing, the group is finally ready to invite the general public to join them. Class will be held from 6 to 7 pm on Tuesdays in July and early August then from 4 to 5 pm on Sundays from late August on.
A crash course for beginners starts fifteen minutes earlier. No partner necessary. Location: OVSCDC, within the mini mall at 70 N. Plains Road, The Plains. Cost: $0 to $5 recommended donation. Masks optional for fully vaccinated people. For more information, visit http://athensscottish.branchable.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.