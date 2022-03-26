ATHENS – The School of Media Arts and Studies in OHIO’s Scripps College of Communication has announced the return of the High School Media Workshop July 26-29. Following an abbreviated 2021 program, the full four-day program will return to the Athens campus.
The workshop is open to high school students in grades 9-12 and rising college freshmen. Participants can choose a focus area from four available options: video production, music production and technology, animation, and audio for cinema.
“This workshop is all about providing students a hands-on experience with our equipment and spaces,” Andie Walla, the workshop’s director, said in a university news release. “Beginners or more advanced students are encouraged to attend and experience life as a Media Arts and Studies student for a few days. We hope this opportunity to collaborate with students who have similar creative passions will be a breath of fresh air and spark some creativity.”
Each focus area will be taught by a faculty member in the School of Media Arts and Studies, with assistance from current OHIO students. Participants will have access to the equipment and facilities in the Schoonover Center for Communication that correspond to their focus area and will work in groups to create projects which will be presented at the end of the session.
Robert Schrembeck, a current senior at Lake High School in Uniontown, Ohio, attended the workshop in 2021 and said the experience influenced his decision to attend OHIO.
“I had an excellent time at the High School Media Workshop,” Schrembeck said. “I got to work with OHIO’s amazing faculty and students as well as us their equipment. Getting to see first-hand what the University has to offer really influenced my decision to attend OHIO and further sparked my interest in music production. Even if you aren’t interested in OHIO (yet), it’s still a great time and tons of fun.”
The fully in-person, overnight format also provides students with a taste of life on campus. Participants will stay in University residence halls and meals will be provided in dining halls.
The $550 workshop fee includes room and board; tuition scholarships are available.
