BLOOMFIELD TWP. — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier has announced that authorities have completed their search of the area where human remains were found near Jackson Saturday morning.
Agencies searched a half mile area in Bloomfield Township from where an adult male called at 11:24 a.m. on Sat., Jan. 11, stating that children discovered what they believed to be human bones. Frazier noted this discovery was made on private property.
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with investigators of Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier responded to the scene to conduct what turned out to be a nearly three-day-long search.
C. H. & D. Road (County Road 2), Dixon Run Road and Ervin Road were closed during the search. Frazier declared the roads were re-opened on Monday afternoon at 2:40 p.m.
Frazier noted he and his office appreciate the patience and cooperation of the residents affected during the closure of C. H. & D and Erwin Roads this weekend.
“We appreciate the support of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division for helping to secure the scene Saturday morning and to my deputies for their hard work and dedication,” said Sheriff Frazier.
The remains have been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton for an autopsy. Following the autopsy, the remains and evidence from the scene will then go to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) for DNA analysis to discover the identity, the testing of collection of additional evidence and a cause of death.
Sheriff Frazier noted during a press conference Saturday evening that his plan was to contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to look into putting a rush on the DNA analysis.
“I personally spoke to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost over the weekend requesting his assistance in streamlining this case,” Frazier announced Monday. “AG Yost said he will assist any way he can.”
Frazier said that he and his office will not speculate on this case prior to DNA results coming in, but he did note that there are two unsolved missing persons cases in the county, and an additional case in neighboring Gallia County.
Although the search of the area has ceased and the roads are open again, the investigation in this case remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.