The Athens County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is currently searching for a missing Athens County man.
The ACSO is currently looking for Bryan Kyle Bridgeman, age 30. Bridgeman has been reported missing.
He was last seen on June 4, 2021 wearing blue shorts, a black shirt and black shoes. Bryan has a cross tattoo under his left eye, according to a release.
ACSO Sheriff Rodney Smith told The Athens Messenger there are currently three officers involved in the investigation into his whereabouts.
He said there have been “rumors,” but no searches have yielded any information.
On June 11, the ACSO searched under a trailer on Matheny Road near Nelsonville, but the search was unsuccessful in locating Bridgeman. The ACSO also employed a dive team to search a pond on Vore Ridge Road near Athens.
Other organizations, including family members and the Facebook page The Nelsonville CrackHeads have organized private searches along waterways by boat.
If you have information regarding Bryan’s whereabouts, please contact the Athens County Sheriff's Office at 740-593-6633.
