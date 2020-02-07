GLOUSTER — Two Athens County residents were arrested on Monday, Feb. 3 on a search warrant in Glouster.
Gavin R. Smathers, 29, of Glouster, and Amanda Zeigler, 30, of Nelsonville, were arrested on outstanding warrants at 8878 Rt. 685 in Glouster, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Smathers was indicted on Jan. 17 by an Athens County Grand Jury for several felony charges:
- Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the second degree stemming from charges that Smathers stole or received stolen heavy equipment, fuel and trailers, allegedly to illegally harvest logs to sell.
- Aggravated theft, a third degree felony. The charge states that he allegedly stole two Cat Skid Steers from Walker Machinery.
- Four counts of grand theft, felonies of the fourth degree. Court documents allege that Smathers took a Kubota Skid Steer, 1990 International Dump Truck; a 2015 RDS Trailer from Neylon Excavating; and a Skid Steer Caterpillar 279 from Luburgh Inc.
- Vandalism, a third degree felony. The charge states he allegedly harmed Hocking County Road to an amount of $150,000.
- Three counts of theft, fifth degree felonies. These charges stem from several alleged thefts, including forklifts and an AIM attachment for New Holland CS170 from Rightway Construction; a Chevy Silverado Truck owned by the city of Logan; and a Moritz 6x10 Dump Trailer owned by Stephen Good.
- Seven counts of breaking and entering, fifth degree felonies. Smathers allegedly trespassed at Tri-County Career Center between May 15 and July 17, 2019
- Receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. This charge stems from allegedly receiving property of Ryan Henshaw amounting to over $7,500
- Aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. This charge stems from allegations that Smathers had Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.
According to court documents, Smather’s bond was set at $300,000 during a Athens County Court of Common Pleas appearance on Feb. 4.
Zeigler was arrested on two cases involving community control violations. She was previously convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony; and robbery, a third degree felony. She also appeared before the Athens County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 4, where her bond was set at $20,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.