A steady stream of vehicles paraded behind the Market on State Street throughout the day on Tuesday, as local families attended the drive-through Back-to-School Bash, hosted by Athens County Job and Family Services (JFS).
The Back-to-School Bash, now in its second year, provides school supplies for Athens County students.
“Last year was our first big Back-to-School Bash...it was a great event,” said Jean Demosky, director of Athens County JFS. “This year for our second year, (we) had to decide how we were going to deliver the resources to Athens County children and we decided a drive-by was the best route. Of course, we started thinking about it in March but no one dreamed that we would still be in the conditions in August. It was probably June when we pulled the trigger that we were going to do a drive-through.”
JFS worked with the superintendents of the Athens County school districts to mail out applications for participation in the Back-to-School Bash. The families were then given a time slot based on the child’s school of when to arrive at the bash. Families drove up and gave the child’s name to a JFS worker, who then radioed the name ahead to the workers in the store-room inside the mall. By the time a vehicle reached the front of the line, the JFS workers had the child’s backpack ready to go.
Overall, the response to the drive-through was positive.
“Everybody loves the drive-through, they think that it has gone a lot better and a lot smoother, and I tend to agree with them. Last year was a learning year, and this year with COVID and everything it is also a learning year, but it has worked this year,” Deanna Bragg, the social programs coordinator with the JFS Child Care Unit said.
The number of students served is down in the second year, with around 1,600 served in 2019 and around 1,000 students in 2020, but Demosky feels good about the number under the circumstances of the pandemic.
All students in Athens County K-12 are eligible for the program.
“We serve all students, whether they are Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) eligible or not. It allows us to use that TANF money,” Demosky said.
To help offset the cost of students whose families do not qualify for TANF, a state financial assistance program, JFS received a grant from the Athens County Foundation. In addition, Demosky said they received donations from a large number of community members, including earbuds and backpacks from WOUB. Demosky also said that they would not be able to hold the program without help from the management of the mall.
Items received by each student included a backpack filled with basic school supplies, gym shorts, socks, books and headphones. Students also received a t-shirt, cinch bag and a mask all adorned with their school logo.
“Who’d thought that this year we’d have to add masks and headphones?” Demosky said of the new addition to the bags.
One item missing from the bags that many students were looking forward to is a pair of tennis shoes. Demosky said that shipping on the student favorite was slow due to the pandemic, but assures that name-brand shoes are on the way and JFS will distribute them once they arrive.
Despite the issues with shipping and planning, Demosky was glad to see the Back-to-School Bash succeed in its second year, especially with the ongoing pandemic.
“Athens County is the poorest county in the state of Ohio. We have a lot of families who can’t go and buy this much stuff all in one shot, so we’re happy to be able to be there to help fill that gap for all the families in Athens county,” Demosky said.
Bragg agreed.
“The socio-economic status of a lot of the families in this area is very low, and anything that can help them will help them, even if it’s just a notebook. But we try to get them a lot more than that.”
In addition to hosting the Back-to-School Bash, JFS looks to help those who are looking for employment. JFS’s recently relocated OhioMeansJobs – Athens County to 510 W Union St Ste. 102 in Athens. There, people can receive job training, resume updates and more.
“A lot of people have lost what they’ve usually done, so it’s time to rethink how we do things – and we’re trying to come up with creative ways to help people,” Demosky said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.