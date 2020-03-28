A second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed by the Athens City-County Health Department on Saturday afternoon. No further details have been made available at this time.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Health Department on Thursday morning. At that time, the Health Department stated that they were investigating people who had contact with the patient. It is unknown if this new case is linked to the first.
Neither patients have been identified.
These two cases follow an announcement from Ohio University on Wednesday that a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24. The student developed symptoms while studying abroad, and was tested upon returning to Athens.
The OU student self-isolated briefly in Athens while awaiting the test results and has since returned to their county of residence to self-quarantine with family support.
The Health Department continues to recommend social distancing, frequent hand washing, cleaning surfaces and self-quarantines for the ill. Additionally, in accordance with state directives, the health department recommends that non-essential businesses close or have employees work from home.
“If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms and are preparing to see a doctor, call your physician’s office, urgent care, or emergency department before arriving for care,” the announcement said.
On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health released the latest figures for the entire state. There are 1,406 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 25 deaths.
