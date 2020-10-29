Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Oct. 29 newspaper on Page A1.
A young Athens County boy has died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle car crash last week.
RJ Sochia, 12, was a passenger in the vehicle of Freda Carsey. According to a press release from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), on Oct. 22, at approximately 2:59 p.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Ruth A. Krebs, was traveling westbound on Route 50 when it collided with a 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by Carsey.
Carsey’s vehicle was traveling southbound on Ervin Road when it failed to yield from a stop sign while crossing Route 50. Carsey’s vehicle was then reportedly struck by Krebs’ vehicle.
Carsey was pronounced dead on the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office. RJ was flown from the scene to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where according to the Facebook fundraiser for the Sochia family, it was determined that he had several critical injuries.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, an update on RJ was posted on the fundraiser stating that RJ’s injuries were not sustainable, and that the family was beginning the organ donation process.
“RJ was very aware of organ donation and was in full support of it. And wished to be an organ donor some day,” the post read.
Many community members have taken to social media to share their grief and extend support for the Sochia family.
“RJ was 12 years old and attended Alexander. He was a fun, creative, dynamic little guy who touched many lives,” Athens business Zonez wrote on Facebook. “He will live on in others. Hug those you love a little tighter, be kind to everyone you meet and do something good for someone else in memory of RJ.”
The fundraiser for the family can be found on Facebook at #prayers4RJ fundraiser. So far it has exceeded the original goal of $35,000.
Krebs, the driver of the second vehicle, was taken from the scene to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital by Athens County EMS, as was her 16-year-old passenger, Kaylee A. Krebs. Both sustained serious injuries from the crash, according to the OSHP.
