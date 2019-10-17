A second person has died as a result of a crash on Route 33 near Johnson Road this past week.
The crash took place around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. A vehicle carrying seven people, most of them Hocking College students, reportedly drove off the left side of the roadway, went into the median and rolled.
A passenger, Connor Seevers, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Athens County Coroner.
Another passenger, John “Jack” Fitch, 23, died a day later as a result of his injuries, a Hocking College spokesperson confirmed.
Spokesperson Tim Brunicardi wrote in a statement that “our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of both Connor and Jack as well as the others involved in this heartbreaking event.”
“In addition, we are mindful of how this tragedy is affecting our staff and students and are therefore continuing to provide counseling services to assist all with the grieving and healing process,” Brunicardi added.
The two were both students of the college. Five others were injured in the crash, with four of them also being Hocking College students.
Those injured were:
- Driver, Joshua Hughes, 19, of Springfield
- Elden Demond Burnside, 20, of Wooster
- Mckale Marie Losey, 19, of Glouster
- Cassandra Lynn Carl, 18, of Salem
- A 17-year-old girl, of Nelsonville.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.