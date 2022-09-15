A local attorney and businesswoman is weighing her options after the Ohio Secretary of State’s office ruled against a request to place her name on the November ballot as a candidate for the House of Representatives 94th district seat.
Tanya Conrath was seeking to replace Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman as the Democratic nominee in the race against incumbent Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville.
According to the letter obtained by The Messenger late Tuesday afternoon from the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, The Athens County Board of Elections held a meeting in mid-August where it considered whether to certify Conrath as a candidate for the house seat as a substitute for Goodman.
At the time, board chair Kate McGuckin and Sky Pettey voted to certify and accept the substitution, while members Aundrea Carpenter-Colvin and Gary Van Meter voted against certification and to reject the substitution. The board submitted the matter and accompanying documentation to the Secretary of State’s Office to decide the question pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code, according to the letter from LaRose’s office.
Goodman ran unopposed in the Aug. 2 primary election for the Democratic nomination for the seat. The district contains Athens, Meigs, Morgan, and a part of Washington counties.
On Aug. 8, Goodman submitted a notice of withdrawal to the Board, requesting “to be removed from the ballot for the November general election.”
The letter from the Republican LaRose’s office states that “These events occurred after Election Day, after the unofficial canvass, and before the official canvass and certification of results.”
In its ruling letter, LaRose states that “The Athens County Democratic Party’s district committee replaced a candidate that withdrew before the results of the August 2, 2022 Primary Election were officially certified.”
According to Ohio Revised Code, if a person nominated in a party primary election as a candidate withdraws before the general election, the vacancy in nomination may be filled by the political party that made the nomination at the primary election. The deadline for the party to certify the name of a replacement candidate was Aug. 15.
“Pursuant to Ohio law, the official canvass of an election may begin no earlier than the 11th day after the election and must begin no later than the 15th day after the election. Boards must complete their official canvass no later than the 21st day after an election.”
For the Aug. 2 primary election, boards could begin their official canvass as early as Aug. 13, begin no later than Aug. 17, and finish the official canvass and certify results no later than Aug. 23.
“The redistricting process resulted in the primary election for Ohio General Assembly and state central committees occurring in August as opposed to May. This delayed primary election and lack of legislative action to change statutory deadlines resulted in the possibility that the deadline to withdraw and replace a nominee could pass before the official certification of election results. My Director of Elections alerted each board of elections to this possibility on August 9, 2022 via email. The Board received this email the day after Rhyan Goodman submitted the notice of withdrawal with the Board. However, the Board did not reschedule is official canvass to certify results by August 15, 2022,” the letter states.
Because Goodman submitted his withdrawal from the race prior to the official canvass and certification of results, he was not the official nominee and the party candidate at the time of his withdrawal, the secretary of state said.
“The Athens County Democratic Party’s district committee could not replace him prior to the official certification of the August 2, 2022 Primary Election results. Moreover, the Board did not reschedule its official canvass.
“Unfortunately, the Ohio General Assembly has not adjusted the deadline for certifying replacement candidates, nor does the Secretary of State have legal authority to modify the deadline. Boards of elections should consider certifying official results by August 15, 2022 if a nominee for State Representative or State Senator is expected to withdraw. Boards should also reach out to the appropriate political party committees to remind them of the August 15, 2022 deadline...
“For these reasons, I break the tie and vote against certifying Tanya Conrath to the ballot. Rhyan Goodman was not certified to appear on the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election ballot at the time he withdrew from the race and therefore could not be considered the party candidate and nominee to replace,” the letter states.
Conrath’s reaction to the decision was both short and pointed.
“Four weeks and still no one has explained to me or the voters why they won’t have a choice in November. Here’s what is clear: Frank LaRose is a partisan hack. Today, he proved, again, he puts politics above us, the people. He is trying to reelect Jay Edwards single-handedly. Who needs actual voters when you can just ask Uncle Frank for help?” Conrath said.
She added that “Edwards knows voters are angry about his position to ban all abortions, to ban books in the schools, and to intrude so hard into our local schools that he pushes teachers right out of their profession. And voters have not forgotten Edwards was right in the middle of the largest bribery scandal in state history. Edwards can’t run, he can’t hide, so he and LaRose have decided to do what they do best: cheat. I am weighing all my options.”
A write-in candidacy is not one of Conrath’s options, however, as Tony Brooks, deputy director for the Athens County Board of Elections, told the Messenger that the deadline for that had already come and gone.
“The write-in deadline has already passed for this election on August 29 at 4 p.m.,” Brooks said.
He added that if Conrath should choose to take the request to the Ohio Supreme Court and be successful that would change how the November ballot would look.
“If there were a reverse decision, we would have to reprogram (the ballot) and add her on,” Brooks said.
Kathy Hecht, Athens County Democratic Central Committee chair, told the Messenger, that she was disappointed with LaRose’s decision.
“I’m very disappointed but not surprised. LaRose blamed the Boards of Election for not scheduling their meetings before the 15th, ignoring the fact that the primary was held so late. In a situation like this where the primary date was pushed back but not the other deadlines, the situation should have gone to the voters,” Hecht said.
Attempts by The Athens Messenger to reach Edwards for a comment on the situation went unanswered at press time.
