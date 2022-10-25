Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose praised the Athens County Board of Elections for helping other boards and its efficiency.
He visited the agency’s office on the first floor of the courthouse annex Monday during a tour of several southeast Ohio counties.
The secretary met with board members and election staff to discuss their needs and share his office’s resources. The General Election will be held in two weeks, Nov. 8.
LaRose said the county should be proud of its Board of Elections, as it has helped neighboring counties prepare for the election.
“They've got a lot of experience here on their board and their staff,” he said of the Athens County board. “And so, for example, when there was a big turnover of personnel in Vinton County at their Board of Elections, the the Athens County staff, in a very neighborly way, went down and just sort of helped them with some on-the-job training and some mentorship and that kind of thing. That's worked out really well.”
Also for having a small facility, the board is very organized and efficient in how it uses its space, LaRose said.
He also brought up the quick turnout the board had to do earlier this month to include Tanya Conrath on the ballot as the Democratic nominee in the Ohio House 94th district race. She is running against Republican Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville.
“One of the things that we've just sort of learned that is, I guess, a fact of life in Ohio, is that there's a lot of litigation, unfortunately, surrounding elections. It's nothing new in Ohio. It goes back 20 years or more,” he said. “There's a tendency for these things to be last minute and right up to the deadline.
“So when there was litigation recently about allowing a candidate to go into the ballot late, the (Athens County) Board of Elections was ready for that,” LaRose said. “I mean, they knew that the choice was gonna be one of two options, right? And so they were ready for both of those options and really managed that pretty flawlessly. But that's not an easy thing to do.”
LaRose went on to explain the work that does into one election cycle.
“I think sometimes people take it for granted because for them, it's a very singular experience,” he said. “‘I got my ballot. I voted. I got my, I voted sticker.’ They don't realize the scale of that times 6 million, right? The number that we had in 2020 was 6 million people participating. So, (Athens County Board of Elections) were ready for it. And that's impressive to me.”
Something else that's also impressed LaRose at the board's office was Pumpkin, the office cat. The 11-year-old orange tabby has become a fixture at the office and even has its own social media presence.
"I tell you, it, it's, um, so Pumpkin sends me a Christmas card every year," he said. "It's a fun thing. ... It helps lighten the mood at the board of elections. I think that the voters enjoy seeing them in the window when they're coming in to participate in early voting or whatever else. So, good stuff."
He noted that across the state, the board of elections are made up of staff split along party lines — half Republican and half Democratic.
“They work well together,” he said. “Then 4,000 polling locations open on election day throughout the state, staffed by 40,000 poll workers. Half of them are Republicans and half of them are Democrats. And they work very well together because again, they're patriots. They're people that care about making sure that (the voting process) is convenient and trustworthy and making sure that every voice can be heard, that the diverse voices of Ohioans can be heard in our elections.”
He said that board of elections offices in Ohio work hard to have a balanced representation of both sides of the political spectrum and do their best to make voting accessible.
"We in Ohio have found what I think is the right balance, and I think that too often you'll hear voices on the left and the right, for their own political reasons, that want to claim that there's widespread voter fraud or that there's widespread voter suppression," LaRose said. "I'm happy to say that both of those things are exceedingly rare in Ohio. This is something that D's and R's should be able to agree on. We won't tolerate voter fraud. We won't tolerate voter suppression. Both of those things are ugly, illegal, immoral and not tolerable."
Ohio has done the best it can to make voting accessible to everyone, LaRosa said. The state has almost 200 hours of early voting, and is one of 19 states in the country that has weekend early voting.
"We're one of six states in the whole country that have Sunday early voting," he said. "So we pride ourselves on making it convenient, 4,000 polling locations on election day and, and all of that."
He also noted the ballot drop-box in front of the county courthouse.
"Every board of elections has a secure 24/7 dropbox," LaRose said. "If you don't want to mail your ballot, which is still the easiest thing to do, and probably the best way to return an absentee ballot is to mail it in. And then you can go online and track your ballot."
You can track you absentee ballot at ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/ballot-tracking/ .
Not only does the state make it easy to vote, but it also makes is hard to cheat.
"It starts with the thing that I was telling you earlier that too many people take for granted the fact that it is a completely bipartisan organization," LaRose said. "Even the building's bipartisan. People always look at me funny when I say that, but there's two locks on every door. There's a D key and an R key, and you've gotta have both parties present to even open the door where the tabulating equipment is or where the voting machines are stored."
The voting machines are tested before each election. After the election, an audit of the results are done.
"Then three weeks later, a group of Republicans and Democrats working together count the paper and they reconcile that against the electronic result," LaRose said. "And we've historically had a 99.9 or 99.98% accuracy rate. So again, that's the balance that we have in Ohio. And that's something I think Ohioans can appreciate."
If there is one election conspiracy theory he'd like to debunk, it is that voting machines are connected to the internet.
"Voting machines are never connected to the internet. If I could get a banner plane and fly it around the state with one message, it would say voting machines are never connected to the internet," LaRose said. "It's like all of the fallacies and all of the conspiracies out there in the world generally start with this same false premise about internet-connected voting machines. We would never think of such a thing.
"In fact, it would be a felony in Ohio to connected voting machine to the internet. So nobody's gonna do that," he said.
Besides visiting Athens County on Monday, LaRose went to two businesses in Jackson — Montgomery Machine and Fabrication Inc. and Phoenix Quality Manufacturing LLC — as part of National Manufacturing Month.
