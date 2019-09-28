The Athens County Board of Elections has responded to reports of payroll and human resources issues that were flagged in a recent state audit.
The Secretary of State’s office, which oversees elections in Ohio, is mandating the elections office make changes to its human resources policies — namely, to actually formally adopt a policy and adhere to it.
A sternly-worded letter from Secretary of State Frank LaRose threatened to remove local officials who do not comply.
On top of that, the elections office’s hiring practices are under scrutiny. It was pointed out in the state audit that both Board of Elections Director Debbie Quivey’s brother and husband have been employed as part-time employees of the office.
Quivey and those two were among eight total employees of the Athens County Board of Elections office who were overpaid a combined total of $1,603, the audit found. That money has since been returned.
‘A simple clerical error’
The Messenger first reported about the state audit’s findings on Thursday. Quivey did not respond to messages that day requesting comment. The Messenger obtained LaRose’s letter to the board of elections on Thursday evening.
On Friday, Quivey sent The Messenger a news release seeking to “clarify” the “recent news report regarding our offices’ 2018 Fiscal Audit.” The news release was signed only by Kate McGuckin, the chairperson of the board of elections.
The office is led by Quivey, a Republican, and by Deputy Director Penny Brooks, a Democrat, and also features a pair of clerks from both political parties. Further, there is an actual “election board” of four members (led by McGuckin) — this board oversees those working in the office and makes sure election rules are being followed.
In the Friday news release, McGuckin called the payroll issue “a simple clerical error.”
However, in his official audit report, State Auditor Keith Faber blamed the office’s complete lack of formal procedure for handing payroll and human resources.
“Lack of documented policies and procedures also increases the risk that errors, theft or fraud will occur and not be detected in a timely manner,” the audit states.
This payroll issue involved how the official Athens County government work week cuts off at 4 p.m. on Fridays. Due to the busy election season last November, McGuckin wrote, employees worked later hours on Fridays, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays.
In essence, this led to some wonky pay cycles and unearned overtime hours being recorded.
The news release also states the $1,603 was returned directly by Quivey and Brooks, and that “no monies from either county funds or taxpayer funds were used.”
“To resolve this problem, the Board of Elections has revised the time sheet layout,” McGuckin continued. “New policies have been written by a working group of the board and staff to prevent further misunderstandings.”
The state audit makes note of the lack of formal human resources policies in regards to the office’s hiring practices.
Quivey’s brother, Paul Moore, is identified in the audit as a temporary elections office worker. Her husband, Monte Quivey, is listed as a part-time worker. Their overpayments amounted to $572 of the $1,603 paid back.
The state audit reports that such part-time workers of the Athens County Board of Elections are hired by Quivey and Brooks, respectively the office director and deputy director. This was done rather than having the four-member governing board conduct the hirings.
“By not having a human resource department or having the board of governance approve the hiring of employees, the department increases the risk of having a bias when hiring,” the audit states.
The audit continues by stating: “any individual working substantial time and receiving equally substantial benefits should be recommended by the supervisors and formally approved by the Board, especially if a relationship (be it family, friends or other) exists with the current staff and potential candidate.”
The audit states goes on to say the matter “has been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission.”
State law restricts the OEC from publicly confirming to The Messenger if the Commission has indeed received a complaint, and if a formal investigation is taking place.
The OEC does have a public “factsheet” about nepotism, which is defined as: “when a public official or employee authorizes a family member’s employment or uses his/her position in any way to obtain a public job for a family member.” This includes direct hiring, or “indirectly influencing” a hiring process.
Secretary of
State ‘disappointed’
The Ohio Secretary of State’s office is working to ensure that the elections office does indeed make those changes.
The letter from Secretary of State Frank LaRose was sent Thursday to Quivey and Brooks, as well as to the four members of the board of elections.
“I was disappointed to see the results of the Auditor of State’s audit of the Athens County Board of Elections...,” LaRose wrote.
LaRose mandated the elections board and the office employees take action in two ways:
- Must formally adopt a timekeeping policy, to be reviewed by the Athens County Auditor’s Office.
- Must formally adopt a human resources policy, to be reviewed by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
LaRose offered the state’s help in developing these new policies. He gave the elections board a deadline of Friday, Oct. 18 to adopt them.
“I will not hesitate to utilize my authority to remove any member of the board of elections or employee from office if it becomes apparent that intentional fraud has occurred,” LaRose concluded.
Full copies of LaRose’s letter; McGuckin’s news release; and the relevant portions of the state audit are all attached to the web version of this story online at www.athensmessenger.com.
