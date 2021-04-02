LOGAN — An interactive museum where the visitors are the artwork is coming to Logan this spring.
Snap City LLC is an interactive art exhibition where visitors take photos of themselves posing with backgrounds and props — a kind of “selfie museum,” co-owner and operator Abby Rose told The Logan Daily News.
Snap City LLC’s owners are born-and-raised Logan natives, Rose said. Co-owner Madison Gabriel is currently studying business at Ohio University, she said. The idea came from a museum Rose visited in Orlando, Fla.
The duo have had their fair share of business ambitions before, Rose explained.
“Madi and I have had lots of business ideas,” Rose said. “I moved to Florida and happened to go visit a selfie museum I (had) found and we talked about it and really liked the idea, so we did our research. We haven’t found any others in Ohio, so far.”
The museum — operating like a walk-through photo booth — will feature 13 different backdrops throughout five rooms and is family-friendly for all ages, Rose said. For one hour, visitors can go to a variety of backdrops, pose and take photos, and use props as well.
“People can book for birthdays, weekend getaways, bachelorette parties, private events,” Rose said. “Our walls will have 13 displays and those will be up for three months at a time.”
Starting out, Snap City LLC will have a cheetah print wall and contemporary patterned backgrounds, Rose said. But it will also have 12 more.
“There will be a (vinyl) record wall,” Rose said. “We will have a greenery wall, with vines and lights, and an old-fashioned setting — where the wallpaper (will be) newspaper, and there’ll be a desk with an old-fashioned typewriter, too.”
Snap City LLC will also feature a rainbow wall, a pink collage wall, and an display made by local high school art students, Rose said. “We want to stay up with the Instagram theme, gear toward the younger generation and social media, which is so (much) about taking the perfect picture.”
Rose hopes that not only tourists enjoy Snap City LLC, but local residents as well. She also looks forward to how local artists and photographers can utilize the space.
“Local kids in our area say there’s nothing to do here,” Rose said. “I feel like this may be a home run for them — they can spend an hour there with friends after school — (it’s) not even just for tourists. We just want people to come in and use our space.”
Rose is excited to “bring something new to the Hocking Hills,” she said. The museum will stand as a fun alternative on rainy days or when the state park is too busy, she said.
The museum will also host pop-up dates for dog-friendly days, Rose said, where people can come through and pose with their pets. The first “doggie day” will be Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Snap City LLC plans to open Saturday, May 1, Rose said. Its opening backdrops will remain up until August 1. Snap City LLC’s will be open Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Snap City LLC is handicap-accessible, located on the first floor of Brewery 33 at 12684 College Prospect Drive.
More information on booking and Snap City LLC can be found at www.snapcityllc.com/.
****
Keri John is a reporter for The Logan Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.