State Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, announced Tuesday that he is encouraging eligible industries and businesses in southeast Ohio to apply for newly available COVID-19 relief grants.
Hoagland said these grants will help some industries recoup losses incurred by the pandemic.
"I was proud to vote for these important pieces of legislation alongside my colleagues, and encourage everyone in southeast Ohio to take advantage of these opportunities, if they qualify," Hoagland said.
Programs that are now available:
- The Food and Beverage Establishment Grant:The Ohio Legislature and Governor have designated up to $100 million of funding to provide $10, $20, and $30 thousand grants to Ohio restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other food and drinking businesses based off of the percentage of revenue loss from 2019 revenue compared to 2020 revenue to assist in ensuring the survival and stability of this crucial industry.
- The Entertainment Venue Grant: This initiative designates up to $20 million of funding to provide $10, $20, and $30 thousand grants to Ohio entertainment venues based off of the percentage of revenue loss from 2019 revenue compared to 2020 revenue to assist in ensuring the survival and stability of this crucial industry.
- The Lodging Grant: This grant designates up to $25 million of funding to provide $10, $20, and $30 thousand grants to Ohio’s lodging businesses based off of the percentage of revenue loss from 2019 revenue compared to 2020 revenue.
- The New Small Business Relief Grant: this grant is designed to provide necessary relief to new Ohio small businesses established on or after January 1, 2020 that have been negatively impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The Governor of the State of Ohio, Mike DeWine, and the Ohio Legislature have designated up to $10 million to provide $10,000 grants to assist in ensuring the survival and stability of these crucial businesses.
