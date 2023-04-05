NELSONVILLE - This Saturday, a one-of-a-kind theatrical production will be taking place that personifies the term "all-inclusive."
Entitled, "Sensory-Friendly Animal Tales," this event will be taking place on April 8, at 30 Public Square, Nelsonville, from 11 a.m. until 3p.m. Admission will be free for each sensory-sensitive person and two of their caregivers and siblings.
Since audience numbers will be limited, anyone interested in attending this show should call 740-753-1924 for reservations.
This will be ABC Players first production for people with sensory-processing disorders, developmental differences, autism, and others who struggle with traditional audience set-up.
According to Celeste Parsons of ABC Players, "This event originated over a year ago in a conversation with a theatre friend who has a developmentally challenged son."
She added, "She shared her frustration with trying to find events she could take him to without incurring lots of expense and travel time-only to find out that he was overwhelmed after half an hour."
As the two women continued to talk, the clearer the solution to Parson's friend's dilemma became...
Since ABC Players had a venue - Stuart's Opera House - and a group of performers who would know how to craft a show that could be welcoming for differently-abled children, this group was the ideal choice to take on this project.
After forming a core committee, Parsons developed a rough script and a strategy over several months. Over time, they came up with a concept for a show that would feature songs, dances, and a short play.
However, unlike most theatrical productions, the show the committee created would not have any bright flashing lights, or loud sudden sounds, that might make sensory-challenged audience members feel uncomfortable.
Between the cast, technical crew and the core committee, roughly twenty members of ABC Players were involved in this production.
Parsons stated that the goal of this sensory-friendly production is, "to present an entertainment which families with differently-abled members can enjoy together without feeling pressured or judged."
She elaborated that, "we want to learn from this experience to make similar events part of ABC Players seasons in the future."
One of the misconceptions about developmentally challenged people Parsons hopes this production might clear up is that they aren't interested in attending theatre events.
Parsons maintains that everyone-including sensory-challenged people-loves stories. In conjunction, this experience has taught her that "we just need to find better, and more inclusive ways, to tell them."
For more information on Sensory-Friendly Animal Tales visit www.abcplayers.org.
