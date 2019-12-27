Commissioner Charlie Adkins wants regional jail inmates’ hospital bills to stop.
Athens County has entered into contractual agreements with the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail (SEORJ) for years, and for years, the county has paid the medical bills of “jail jumpers.” These jumpers are inmates who find a way to jump off upper levels to hurt themselves.
The inmates’ goals are to get medication from the hospital, a few nights away from the jail, and possible release depending on how serious their injuries are.
However, Adkins is fed up with having to pay for self-inflicted injuries for the inmates.
“Friday night — we had a felony one arrested about a week ago who jumped from second story,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith explained. “One reason to jump is to go to the hospital. The county has paid thousands to take care of them once they hurt themselves.”
Smith said he has concerns about letting such prisoners go after they are taken to the hospital, as he believes they pose a danger to the community. He noted that he’s spoken to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn about the matter, who said his legal opinion is that the County should not have to pay medical bills for self-inflicted injuries.
However, the contract the county signed simply noted the county is responsible for the medical bills of its inmates.
“Jumpers have been an issue for a dozen years,” Adkins noted. “Maybe the Commissioners should ask Keller for a written opinion to send to the regional jail.”
“I’m all for that, but I don’t know if we have a leg to stand on with our contract,” Commissioner President Lenny Eliason responded. “We also should write a letter and tell them to fix the problem. I haven’t heard of any other jail where they have jumpers.”
Eliason said he would like to notify the jail that if jumpers persist, the county will find a new facility to house prisoners.
