The Nelsonville Fire Department will be closing the Nelsonville Public Square on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 8 a.m. until noon for a 9-11 memorial service. The memorial service will start at 8:46 a.m., the time American Airlines Flight 11, flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Additional times will be commemorated at,
• 9:03 AM, When United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.
• 9:37 AM, When American Airlines Flight 77 flew into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.
• 10:03 AM, When United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Local emergency responders, along with the citizens they protect, will take time out of their work day to commemorate the terrorist attacks in New York City, and Washington, D.C., and the bravery of the passengers that went down with the plane in Shanksville, PA on Sept. 11, 2001. The commemoration ceremonies will honor the 2,507 civilians, 72 law enforcement officers, 343 firefighters, 10 emergency medical workers, and 55 military service personnel who lost their lives, or gave their lives saving others. Many first responders are still fighting for their lives, and others are losing their lives, because of their response to Ground Zero. Each year a few more are lost.
The Nelsonville Fire Department encourages everyone to take a few minutes and acknowledge the loss to the country and the victim’s families…mark the day, and remember…, so that we will never forget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.